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HomeNewsIndiGo Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Bad Weather, Advisory Issued

IndiGo Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Bad Weather, Advisory Issued

Bad weather in Delhi disrupts flights, IndiGo issues advisory urging passengers to check status as rain and thunderstorms continue to impact schedules.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Adverse weather conditions in Delhi have disrupted flight operations, prompting IndiGo to issue a travel advisory as rain and thunderstorms affect schedules across the city. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure safe and smooth travel for passengers amid delays. Flyers have been urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as further disruptions remain likely. The advisory comes as the weather office has placed the capital under a yellow alert, warning of continued thunderstorms and rainfall through the day.

Flight Disruptions

IndiGo said flight schedules have been impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions over Delhi, with delays and possible rescheduling reported across several routes. The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority, and operational decisions are being taken accordingly.

In its advisory, IndiGo requested passengers to stay updated on their flight status via its official website or mobile application, noting that real-time updates will help travellers better manage their plans. The airline also assured that its ground staff and customer service teams are available to assist passengers at every step and provide full support during disruptions.

Weather Alert

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Delhi in the coming hours. Officials said similar weather conditions are expected to persist into Wednesday, raising concerns of continued disruption to flight operations.

Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain cautious as weather conditions remain unstable. Passengers heading to the airport have been urged to allow additional travel time and stay prepared for sudden changes in schedules. With more rain and thunderstorms likely, normal flight operations are expected to resume only after conditions improve.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Delhi Rains Travel Advisory Flights Delayed IndiGo Advisory
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