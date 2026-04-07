IndiGo Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Bad Weather, Advisory Issued

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Adverse weather conditions in Delhi have disrupted flight operations, prompting IndiGo to issue a travel advisory as rain and thunderstorms affect schedules across the city. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure safe and smooth travel for passengers amid delays. Flyers have been urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as further disruptions remain likely. The advisory comes as the weather office has placed the capital under a yellow alert, warning of continued thunderstorms and rainfall through the day.

Flight Disruptions

IndiGo said flight schedules have been impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions over Delhi, with delays and possible rescheduling reported across several routes. The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority, and operational decisions are being taken accordingly.

Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 7, 2026

In its advisory, IndiGo requested passengers to stay updated on their flight status via its official website or mobile application, noting that real-time updates will help travellers better manage their plans. The airline also assured that its ground staff and customer service teams are available to assist passengers at every step and provide full support during disruptions.

Weather Alert

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Delhi in the coming hours. Officials said similar weather conditions are expected to persist into Wednesday, raising concerns of continued disruption to flight operations.

Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain cautious as weather conditions remain unstable. Passengers heading to the airport have been urged to allow additional travel time and stay prepared for sudden changes in schedules. With more rain and thunderstorms likely, normal flight operations are expected to resume only after conditions improve.