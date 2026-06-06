Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Home Minister Shah ordered awareness camps against border threats.

He pushed for public participation, enhanced border security management.

Shah stressed financial vigilance, modern tech, inter-agency coordination.

Agartala, June 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the authorities to organise awareness and training camps for people living along the India-Bangladesh border to help them tackle the growing threats posed by narcotics trafficking and illegal arms, officials said on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister emphasised the need for greater public participation in strengthening border security and preventing cross-border criminal activities, particularly drug smuggling and the movement of illegal weapons, an official statement said.

Union Minister Shah chaired a meeting on Friday at the BSF Tripura Frontier headquarter Shalbagan, near Agartala, regarding issues related to border areas in Tripura.

He directed that camps be organised to train people living along the India-Bangladesh border to tackle the threats of narcotics and arms, officials said on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister instructed that the presence of Patwaris (grassroots-level government revenue official), local police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel be ensured in these camps, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Union Minister Shah instructed that the Ministry of Home Affairs' CCTV model be implemented in Tripura first, and that every camera of the BSF be upgraded and connected with the district administration.

The meeting was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, State Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, State Director General of Police Anurag, and other senior officers along with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all eight border districts of the state.

The meeting focused on enhanced and comprehensive border management with greater coordination of the state government machinery.

The Home Minister had said that border security is not an isolated duty but a territorial responsibility.

He stressed the need to develop a foolproof security grid, including the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, Patwaris, Sarpanches, modern technologies and the BSF.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is strengthening every border area, with border security as its highest priority.

Union Minister Shah emphasised that not just fencing, but total territorial defence, including the local administration, smart technology and the BSF, will make for a fully secure and foolproof border grid.

He had said that frequent operations against drug and arms trafficking are to be conducted, and the entire chain of contributors to drug trafficking is to be dealt with a ruthless approach.

The Union Home Minister said that ensuring financial discipline in the border districts is also the responsibility of the states.

He directed that Collectors and GST officials be trained, and that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) conduct a survey on fake currency.

Union Minister Shah called for sharp vigilance on financial transactions along the borders, construction of big buildings, and the sale and purchase of properties, and directed that an examination of the land records of the last five years be conducted.

The meeting underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is firmly committed to ensuring the highest standards of security along the international borders while promoting close synergy between Central and state agencies for the holistic development and safety of border areas.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)