Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Court Can’t Compel A Woman': Supreme Court Allows Teen To Terminate 30-Week Pregnancy

'Court Can’t Compel A Woman': Supreme Court Allows Teen To Terminate 30-Week Pregnancy

The Supreme Court allows a teenager to terminate her 30-week pregnancy, stressing that no woman can be compelled to continue an unwanted pregnancy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a landmark ruling that reinforces bodily autonomy and personal choice, the Supreme Court has permitted a teenager to terminate her 30-week pregnancy, clearly stating that no woman can be forced to continue a pregnancy against her will. The decision once again places reproductive autonomy at the centre of constitutional rights, even in complex and emotionally sensitive cases.

ALSO READ: '3 Marriages In 6 Years, Lakhs In Dowry': UP Man Caught While Planning 4th Wedding, Wives Approach Police

Supreme Court Overturns Bombay High Court Order

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna set aside a previous order of the Bombay High Court, which had denied permission for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and instead suggested that the teenager carry the pregnancy to term and consider adoption. The apex court found this approach inconsistent with a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions about her own body.

“The court cannot compel any woman to complete her pregnancy if she is otherwise not intending to do so,” the Supreme Court said, underlining the primacy of reproductive choice.

Case Background: Pregnancy At An Advanced Stage

The petitioner had conceived at the age of 17 and is currently 18 years and four months old. By the time the matter reached the Supreme Court, the pregnancy had advanced to 30 weeks. The court noted that the pregnancy resulted from a relationship with a friend and observed that forcing continuation would cause serious mental and physical trauma to the young woman.

Importantly, the bench clarified that the nature of the relationship, whether consensual or otherwise, was not the determining factor in the case.

Medical Board Report Finds No Grave Risk

After reviewing the medical board’s report, the Supreme Court observed that there was no indication of grave risk to the girl if the pregnancy were terminated. This finding weighed heavily in favour of allowing the procedure, especially given the petitioner’s clear unwillingness to continue with the pregnancy.

The High Court had earlier suggested adoption as an alternative, but the apex court disagreed, stating that such an option cannot replace a woman’s right to decide.

Reproductive Autonomy Takes Centre Stage

Addressing arguments from both sides, the bench emphasised that the central issue was the young woman’s refusal to continue an “illegitimate” pregnancy and the long-term psychological impact it could have on her life.

“What has to be considered is ultimately the right of the minor child to continue a pregnancy, which is ex-facie illegitimate in as much as she is a minor and has to face this unfortunate situation owing to a relationship that she had,” the court observed.

Reiterating its position, the bench added that the mother’s reproductive autonomy must take precedence.

Justice Nagarathna Raises Larger Concerns

Justice Nagarathna also highlighted the practical challenges faced by women seeking late-term abortions under Indian law. Questioning rigid timelines, she asked, “Whose interest do we look into? An unborn child or the mother who’s giving birth?”

She further pointed out that delays often force women to seek unsafe alternatives. “There are so many cases where termination takes place beyond what’s stipulated under the MTP Act. And doctors say we won’t do it. Where will they go? To quacks and unauthorised doctors,” she said.

What Indian Law Says On Pregnancy Termination

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a woman can seek termination up to 20 weeks on her own consent. Between 20 and 24 weeks, approval from a medical board is required. Beyond 24 weeks, only a court can authorise termination, usually based on exceptional circumstances.

In this case, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal and directed the petitioner to submit a written undertaking consenting to the medical procedure.

The ruling reinforces a crucial legal principle: a woman’s right over her own body cannot be overridden by the state or societal expectations. By prioritising consent, mental well-being, and dignity, the Supreme Court has once again shaped the evolving conversation around reproductive rights in India.

Related Video

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court decide regarding the teenager's pregnancy termination?

The Supreme Court permitted a teenager to terminate her 30-week pregnancy, reinforcing her right to bodily autonomy and personal choice.

Why did the Supreme Court overturn the Bombay High Court's order?

The Supreme Court set aside the Bombay High Court's denial, stating that forcing a woman to continue a pregnancy against her will violates her fundamental right to bodily autonomy.

Did the nature of the relationship leading to the pregnancy influence the Supreme Court's decision?

No, the court clarified that the nature of the relationship, whether consensual or otherwise, was not the determining factor in allowing the termination.

What was the medical board's finding regarding the termination procedure?

The medical board found no indication of grave risk to the girl if the pregnancy were terminated, which supported the court's decision.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reproductive Rights Medical Termination Of Pregnancy SUpreme COurt Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget