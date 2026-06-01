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HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Swapan Dasgupta? Veteran Journalist-Turned-Politician Takes Oath As Minister In West Bengal

Who Is Swapan Dasgupta? Veteran Journalist-Turned-Politician Takes Oath As Minister In West Bengal

Swapan Dasgupta is a well-known journalist, author and public intellectual with decades of experience in Indian media.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:09 PM (IST)

As part of the West Bengal cabinet expansion, 35 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers. The new Council of Ministers includes 13 Cabinet Ministers, three Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 19 Ministers of State.

Among those inducted into the cabinet is Swapan Dasgupta, who won the Rasbehari Assembly seat and took oath as a minister in the government led by Suvendu Adhikari.

From Journalism to Politics

Swapan Dasgupta is a well-known journalist, author and public intellectual with decades of experience in Indian media. Born on October 3, 1955, into a prominent Bengali Baidya family, he built a distinguished career in journalism before entering active politics.

Over the years, Dasgupta held editorial and leadership roles at several leading media organisations. He worked with prominent publications including The Statesman, The Daily Telegraph, The Times of India, The Indian Express and India Today.

Known for his political commentary and analytical writing, he established himself as one of the country's most recognized public commentators. He remained actively involved in editorial roles across various publications until 2003.

Recipient of Padma Bhushan

In recognition of his contributions to journalism, literature and public discourse, the Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Bhushan in 2015. The honour was awarded for his distinguished work in the fields of literature and education.

With his induction into the West Bengal cabinet, Dasgupta adds a new chapter to a career that has spanned journalism, writing, public policy and politics.

Before You Go

Delhi Blaze: Massive Fire Breaks Out at SPA Building, Emergency Evacuation Saves Lives

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swapan Dasgupta West Bengal Cabinet Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet
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