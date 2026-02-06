Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'3 Marriages In 6 Years, Lakhs In Dowry': UP Man Caught While Planning 4th Wedding, Wives Approach Police

'3 Marriages In 6 Years, Lakhs In Dowry': UP Man Caught While Planning 4th Wedding, Wives Approach Police

Three women in Jhansi have accused a man of marrying them separately, taking dowry, and abandoning them, as police begin action in the case.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh, a man has come under police scrutiny after three women accused him of marrying them separately over six years, collecting dowry each time, and later driving them out of his home. The accused, Sunil Kumar of Lalitpur, is now alleged to be preparing for a fourth marriage, prompting his three wives to come together in an unprecedented show of solidarity.

Three Wives Approach Police Together In Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, all three women appeared jointly at the office of the Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police, submitting written complaints against Sunil Kumar. They have accused him of fraud, dowry harassment, domestic violence, and abandonment. According to the complaints, Sunil concealed his previous marriages while entering into each new one, leaving the women unaware of one another for years, reported NDTV.

Sunil Kumar’s father is employed as a gangman with the Railways, while Sunil himself is described as either unemployed or irregularly employed. Despite his unstable financial background, the women allege that large sums of money and jewellery were demanded and accepted during each marriage.

First Marriage In 2019

The first complainant said she married Sunil Kumar in 2019 according to Hindu customs. Her family allegedly spent close to Rs 8 lakh on the wedding, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery.

Soon after the marriage, she claimed Sunil began demanding additional dowry, leading to persistent harassment and eventual separation.

Second Wedding Kept A Secret

In 2021, Sunil is alleged to have married another woman in a nearby village, with the marriage reportedly arranged by his father. The second wife stated that her family, unaware of Sunil’s earlier marriage, also gave around Rs 8 lakh in cash and valuables.

She alleged that within months, fresh demands were made for a gold chain and a Bullet motorcycle. When these demands were not met, she claimed she was assaulted and forced out of the house.

Third Marriage & Pregnancy

The pattern allegedly continued in 2023, when Sunil married for the third time. The third wife’s family is said to have spent nearly Rs 8 lakh along with jewellery. She alleged that after she became pregnant, harassment escalated into physical violence. Eventually, she was abandoned and returned to her maternal home, where she later gave birth to a daughter.

It was only afterward that she discovered the existence of the other two wives and decided to join them in seeking legal action.

Police Begin Investigation

Babina police station in-charge JP Pal confirmed that a case is being registered based on the women’s complaints and said the accused will be arrested. Police are now investigating allegations of bigamy, dowry-related offences, and domestic violence as the case unfolds.

Related Video

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the accusations against Sunil Kumar?

Sunil Kumar is accused of marrying three women over six years, collecting dowry each time, and then abandoning them. He allegedly concealed his previous marriages from each new wife.

Why did the three wives approach the police together?

The three wives united to report Sunil Kumar for fraud, dowry harassment, domestic violence, and abandonment. They discovered each other's existence and decided to pursue legal action jointly.

What was the alleged dowry in each marriage?

In each marriage, the families reportedly paid approximately Rs 8 lakh, including cash and jewelry. Subsequent demands for additional dowry, like gold chains and motorcycles, were also made.

What is the current status of the police investigation?

The Babina police are registering a case based on the women's complaints. They are investigating allegations of bigamy, dowry-related offenses, and domestic violence.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
India
After Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety
After Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety
Advertisement

Videos

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Breaking News: Bike Rider Kamal Dies, Family Searches All Night Before Police Alert
Tragic News: Janakpuri Road Accident Claims Life of Young Biker Returning from Work
Breaking News: Brahmin organisations seek ban and legal action over controversial Netflix trailer
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out During BJYM Leader’s Welcome Event in Ujjain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget