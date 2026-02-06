Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh, a man has come under police scrutiny after three women accused him of marrying them separately over six years, collecting dowry each time, and later driving them out of his home. The accused, Sunil Kumar of Lalitpur, is now alleged to be preparing for a fourth marriage, prompting his three wives to come together in an unprecedented show of solidarity.

Three Wives Approach Police Together In Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, all three women appeared jointly at the office of the Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police, submitting written complaints against Sunil Kumar. They have accused him of fraud, dowry harassment, domestic violence, and abandonment. According to the complaints, Sunil concealed his previous marriages while entering into each new one, leaving the women unaware of one another for years, reported NDTV.

Sunil Kumar’s father is employed as a gangman with the Railways, while Sunil himself is described as either unemployed or irregularly employed. Despite his unstable financial background, the women allege that large sums of money and jewellery were demanded and accepted during each marriage.

First Marriage In 2019

The first complainant said she married Sunil Kumar in 2019 according to Hindu customs. Her family allegedly spent close to Rs 8 lakh on the wedding, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery.



Soon after the marriage, she claimed Sunil began demanding additional dowry, leading to persistent harassment and eventual separation.

Second Wedding Kept A Secret

In 2021, Sunil is alleged to have married another woman in a nearby village, with the marriage reportedly arranged by his father. The second wife stated that her family, unaware of Sunil’s earlier marriage, also gave around Rs 8 lakh in cash and valuables.



She alleged that within months, fresh demands were made for a gold chain and a Bullet motorcycle. When these demands were not met, she claimed she was assaulted and forced out of the house.

Third Marriage & Pregnancy

The pattern allegedly continued in 2023, when Sunil married for the third time. The third wife’s family is said to have spent nearly Rs 8 lakh along with jewellery. She alleged that after she became pregnant, harassment escalated into physical violence. Eventually, she was abandoned and returned to her maternal home, where she later gave birth to a daughter.



It was only afterward that she discovered the existence of the other two wives and decided to join them in seeking legal action.

Police Begin Investigation

Babina police station in-charge JP Pal confirmed that a case is being registered based on the women’s complaints and said the accused will be arrested. Police are now investigating allegations of bigamy, dowry-related offences, and domestic violence as the case unfolds.