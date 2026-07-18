Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India launched Vikram-1, its first private orbital vehicle.

Skyroot Aerospace's Mission Aagaman expands India's commercial space capabilities.

PM Modi hailed launch, showcasing private sector talent.

Four-stage Vikram-1 offers rapid, on-demand satellite launch services.

India marked a significant moment in its space journey on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle. Developed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, the mission is being seen as a major step in expanding India's commercial space capabilities and strengthening private participation in the sector.

The launch, named Mission Aagaman, represents the first attempt by an Indian private company to place satellites into orbit using a launch vehicle designed and built independently.

PM Modi Celebrates India's Private Space Milestone

Ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister shared his excitement on X, describing the mission as a defining chapter in India's growing space ambitions.

PM Modi said: "A historic new frontier for India's space journey! At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle."

A historic new frontier for India’s space journey!



At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed launch vehicle.



This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.… pic.twitter.com/1qFVTwNOuZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2026



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Highlighting the significance of the rocket, Modi said it reflects the growing capabilities of India's private space ecosystem and the opportunities created through policy reforms.

"This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise," he said.

Mission Aagaman Signals A New Chapter

Vikram-1 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:30 AM on July 18 under the banner of Mission Aagaman. Standing 24 metres tall, the rocket is the first privately built orbital-class launch vehicle from India, underscoring the country's push to encourage commercial participation in the space industry.

The vehicle has been built using a lightweight carbon-composite structure. Its propulsion system combines three solid-fuel stages with a liquid-fuelled module responsible for precision orbital insertion. The design is aimed at providing rapid and flexible launch services for satellite customers, reflecting the growing demand for commercial launch solutions.

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PM Urges Youth To Follow The Mission

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to the Skyroot Aerospace team, encouraging engineers and innovators working on the project as they prepared for the historic mission. "I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1."

His message highlighted the broader importance of the mission beyond the launch itself, positioning it as an inspiration for aspiring scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs across the country.

Former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath also congratulated the Skyroot Aerospace team ahead of the launch, describing the mission as an important milestone for India's emerging private space industry.