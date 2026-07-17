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English NewsNewsWorld'Use Less Power': Iran Issues Advisory After US Causes Damage To Electricity Infrastructure

'Use Less Power': Iran Issues Advisory After US Causes Damage To Electricity Infrastructure

The country's Energy Ministry has urged residents in southern provinces to reduce electricity consumption, citing a combination of extreme heat and damage to the power network.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran confirmed power infrastructure attacks amid US tensions.
  • Ministry urged power cuts citing damage, extreme heat.
  • National grid lost 4,200 MW, over 2,000 sites damaged.

Iran has acknowledged that its power infrastructure has come under attack amid the ongoing exchange of airstrikes with the United States, signalling that the conflict is increasingly affecting critical civilian infrastructure.

The country's Energy Ministry has urged residents in southern provinces to reduce electricity consumption, citing a combination of extreme heat and damage to the power network.

Energy Ministry Issues Power Conservation Appeal

According to the ministry, southern regions are grappling with unusually high temperatures while also dealing with the impact of attacks on the electricity network.

The ministry said the affected areas "are currently experiencing extreme heat and attacks on power infrastructure".

It did not specify whether the strikes had damaged power plants, transmission lines or other components of the electricity system.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump warned that the United States could target bridges and power plants as tensions with Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz escalated.

Iran Says Electricity Grid Has Suffered Heavy Damage

Separately, Mohammad Allah-Dad, Chief Executive of Iran's state-run Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir), said the country's electricity grid has sustained significant damage following the recent attacks.

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According to Iran Wire, the national grid has lost around 4,200 megawatts of electricity generation capacity, while more than 2,000 locations across Iran's power infrastructure have been damaged.

Allah-Dad said the financial losses to the electricity sector have exceeded 60 trillion tomans, which the company estimated at about US$1 billion at current free-market exchange rates.

Grid Capacity Falls By 4,200 MW

Speaking about the extent of the damage, Allah-Dad said parts of Iran's critical electricity infrastructure had suffered serious damage.

He said technical assessments showed the grid's capacity had declined by around 4,200 megawatts and that damage to more than 2,000 locations had reduced the system's resilience while slowing restoration efforts during periods of peak electricity demand.

He added that the combined impact of infrastructure damage, extreme summer temperatures and rising electricity consumption had placed heavy pressure on the national grid.

Power Outages Reported Across Cities

The latest assessment comes as residents in several Iranian cities have reported electricity outages lasting several hours during the peak summer season.

The reported loss of 4,200 megawatts comes against the backdrop of years of recurring nationwide rolling blackouts.

ALSO READ: MEA Hits Back At Former Japanese Minister Over Bullet Train Project Remarks

Before You Go

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran's Energy Ministry urging residents to reduce electricity consumption?

The ministry is appealing due to extreme heat and damage to the power network, particularly in southern provinces. These areas are experiencing high temperatures and infrastructure attacks.

What is the extent of the damage to Iran's electricity grid?

Iran's electricity grid has sustained significant damage, losing about 4,200 megawatts of generation capacity. More than 2,000 locations across its power infrastructure have been affected.

What is causing the damage to Iran's power infrastructure?

Iran has acknowledged that its power infrastructure has come under attack amid ongoing exchanges with the United States. The US President previously warned that the United States could target such infrastructure.

What are the estimated financial losses to Iran's electricity sector?

The financial losses to the electricity sector have exceeded 60 trillion tomans. This amount is estimated to be about US$1 billion at current free-market exchange rates.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran United States Strike On Iran's Electricity Infratsructure Iran's Electricity Issues Deepen
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