UP: Ex-girlfriend's brother held for conspiracy in Shahjahanpur youth's murder

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 5 (PTI): Police probing the murder case of Gautam Maurya, a Hindu youth from Kant town here, arrested the brother of his former girlfriend for allegedly conspiring in the crime.

They said the killing stemmed from a love triangle and alleged blackmail.

The arrest comes days after police sent the main accused, Sameer Ali, and three others to jail in connection with Maurya's murder on July 31.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said Ashwini Kumar, the woman's brother, had been arrested and sent to jail for his alleged role in the conspiracy.

"During the investigation, it was found that the deceased was in a relationship with a woman from a neighbouring village. Later, they separated, and the woman developed a relationship with Sameer Ali. However, the deceased allegedly continued to harass and blackmail the woman," Kumar said.

He said the woman informed her brother and Sameer Ali after she became distressed.

"Thereafter, Ashwini Kumar and Sameer Ali hatched the entire conspiracy to murder Gautam Maurya. The woman was also aware of the conspiracy," the officer said.

Police had earlier arrested Sameer Ali and associates Liaqat Ali, Tadeem and Raja in the case.

The officer said three teams constituted by Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit were continuing the investigation.

"Our teams are taking the investigation forward and collecting evidence. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the case," Kumar said.

Police had earlier said Sameer Ali allegedly killed Maurya with a sharp-edged weapon before posting an Instagram status reading "Maar Diya" ("Killed him"). A purported video of the accused claiming he had committed the murder because of his sister had also gone viral after the incident.

The murder triggered large-scale protests in Kant town on August 1, with thousands of villagers, the victim's family members and Hindu organisations blocking the Palia-Lucknow highway for nearly eight hours.

Police said an agitated crowd also attempted to target shops belonging to members of the Muslim community, but the attempt was foiled.

Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and around 120 police personnel continue to remain deployed in Kant town as a precaution, Kumar said.

"The situation is peaceful. The deployment is being monitored by senior officers, including the Circle Officer (Sadar)," he added. PTI COR KIS PRK RUK RUK

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