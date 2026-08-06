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English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand CM puts agencies on high alert over heavy rain warning

Uttarakhand CM puts agencies on high alert over heavy rain warning

Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to remain on "high alert" in view of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rain in parts of the stat.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:58 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to remain on "high alert" in view of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rain in parts of the state.

Reviewing the situation with Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dhami directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, police, fire services, health department and other agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure prompt relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency.

He asked district magistrates to remain on round-the-clock alert, continuously monitor vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on water levels in rivers and streams.

The chief minister also directed officials to shift people to safer places immediately if the situation so warrants.

Suman said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts, and a yellow alert for the rest of the state for Thursday.

He said heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely at isolated places and all departments concerned have been asked to remain vigilant.

Suman also appealed to residents and tourists to take the weather warning seriously, avoid unnecessary travel and check weather and road conditions before undertaking any journey.

Schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in Chamoli and Bageshwar districts on Thursday in view of the heavy rain warning. PTI DPT APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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