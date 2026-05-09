Sheikh Hasina Congratulates BJP On West Bengal Big Win, Extends Wishes For Prosperity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sheikh Hasina congratulates BJP on West Bengal election victory.

Suvendu Adhikari named BJP's Chief Minister for West Bengal.

India urges Bangladesh to expedite nationality verification.

India links pushback concerns to illegal immigrant repatriation.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In her message, Hasina extended heartfelt congratulations to all winners of the West Bengal polls and conveyed her wishes for the success and prosperity of both West Bengal and India. Her remarks came shortly after the BJP formally announced its chief ministerial pick following its emphatic electoral triumph in the state.

The statement from the former Bangladeshi premier has drawn attention amid the changing political landscape in West Bengal, where the BJP secured a commanding majority to form the government.

Suvendu Adhikari Chosen as Bengal’s Next CM

The BJP announced Suvendu Adhikari as its chief ministerial candidate after a meeting of the newly elected BJP legislative party in West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the meeting as the party’s central observer, made the announcement.

Adhikari emerged as one of the BJP’s most prominent faces in the state elections after defeating Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee from the high-profile Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. His victory marked a major political turning point in West Bengal politics.

With the BJP now set to form the government in the state, Adhikari is expected to take charge of Bengal’s administration after the party’s decisive electoral win.

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India Responds to Bangladesh’s Remarks on ‘Pushback’ Concerns

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reacted to Bangladesh’s comments regarding alleged “pushback” incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants along the India-Bangladesh border.

Responding to remarks made by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman after the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the issue should be viewed in the context of repatriating illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from India.

“We have seen comments of this nature being made in the last several days. These comments must be seen in the context of the core issue of the repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis from India. This obviously requires cooperation from Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

India Urges Dhaka to Expedite Nationality Verification

Jaiswal further stated that more than 2,860 nationality verification cases were currently pending with Bangladeshi authorities, with several applications awaiting clearance for more than five years.

“We expect that Bangladesh will expedite nationality verification so that the repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner,” he added.

The remarks followed comments by Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, who expressed hope that individuals would not be “pushed” into Bangladesh after the BJP’s electoral success in Indian states bordering Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ahmed said, “I hope no such incident (push backs) will happen,” while responding to questions about concerns over a possible rise in cross-border incidents involving people suspected to be illegal immigrants. He also said that the Border Guard Bangladesh had been instructed to “remain alert” along the frontier.

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