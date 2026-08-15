'Country's strength in strong states': Farooq Abdullah extends I-Day greetings, seeks J-K statehood

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI): National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said Independence Day is an occasion to reaffirm the nation's commitment to democracy, secularism, constitutional values and federalism as he sought restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Abdullah extended warm greetings to the people of India, particularly the people of Jammu and Kashmir, on the eve of 80th Independence Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the sacrifices made for the country's freedom and to reaffirm the nation's commitment to democracy, secularism, constitutional values and federalism.

The three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said the day should inspire collective resolve to strengthen these foundational principles and deepen democratic institutions.

Emphasising the importance of a strong federal structure, Abdullah said India's strength and resilience lies in its diversity, plurality and the constitutional balance between the Union and the states.

He stressed that empowering states, safeguarding their constitutional space and strengthening their institutions were essential to preserving the spirit of cooperative federalism.

"When the states are strong, the country is strong. In the same spirit the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir must be restored without any further delay. This would not only honour the democratic aspirations and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but would also reinforce the federal character of the Indian Union," he said.

The NC chief said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had participated enthusiastically in the democratic process two years ago and exercised their franchise to elect a popular government.

However, he said, the elected government continues to function without the full constitutional and administrative powers ordinarily available to a state government.

"The essence of democracy is that people's mandate must translate into meaningful authority. Independence Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in democracy, federalism and the people's right to govern themselves through their elected representatives.

"The restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is therefore both a democratic imperative and an important step towards strengthening public confidence in India's federal structure," he added.

Meanwhile, the statement said, Abdullah paid obeisance at the historic Hazratbal Shrine and offered Friday prayers there.

He prayed for lasting peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, the progress and well-being of the Muslim Ummah, the welfare and prosperity of humanity, and peace, justice and relief for the Palestinian people, it said.

He also appealed to the faithful to offer special prayers for the welfare of the Muslim Ummah and for an end to the "suffering and hardships being faced by the Palestinian people". PTI SSB PRK

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