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English NewsNewsIndiaMinister Agnimitra Paul, celebrities take part in women's ‘Freedom Beyond Midnight’ march in Kolkata

Minister Agnimitra Paul, celebrities take part in women's ‘Freedom Beyond Midnight’ march in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI): West Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul and several celebrities on Friday night took part in a women’s march in the metropolis on the eve of Independence Da.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI): West Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul and several celebrities on Friday night took part in a women’s march in the metropolis on the eve of Independence Day. The ‘Freedom Beyond Midnight’ march in the city was aimed at instilling confidence among women to move around and live freely as per the law.

The newly raised ‘Durga Vahini’ of the Kolkata Police led the march from the Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan to Golpark and back in south Kolkata, covering a distance of over two km.

"India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, but women's battle for independence across the country and West Bengal are continuously evolving," Paul said, addressing the gathering before the walkathon began.

"A woman must not be told what to eat, wear, when to go out and return; this is my life, I want to live it on my own terms giving respect to the society," she asserted.

The minister said the sacrifices of women in attaining India’s freedom must not be forgotten.

"Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra, Kalpana Dutta, Bina Das, Aruna Asaf Ali… the list is endless," she said.

Paul said that women – from farmers to entrepreneurs to teachers – were regularly fighting to establish their place in a male-dominated society.

"The change that has taken place is that we women are standing tall to announce we can also do what a man can," said Paul, who was a successful entrepreneur before delving into politics.

Women only need the respect and the platform for a level-playing field, she added.

A large number of women and girl students of various schools participated in the march. Celebrities like actor Rituparna Sengupta and singer Iman Chakraborty also took part in the walkathon.

A similar midnight march had been organised in Kolkata in the aftermath of the rape-murder of the RG Kar hospital trainee doctor in August, 2024.

Thousands of women and others were a part of the 'Reclaim the Night' programme, marching through the streets demanding safety and justice. PTI AMR RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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