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English NewsNewsIndiaIAS officer hearing Jauhar University case gets central deputation

IAS officer hearing Jauhar University case gets central deputation

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Senior IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, who is serving as Moradabad divisional commissioner and hearing a case related to the proposed demolition of structures at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, is set to go on central deputation, sources said on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Senior IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, who is serving as Moradabad divisional commissioner and hearing a case related to the proposed demolition of structures at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, is set to go on central deputation, sources said on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has relieved the 2005-batch Sikkim cadre officer for central deputation following a request from the Centre, the sources said.

Singh is currently hearing an appeal against an order passed by a local authority in Rampur directing the demolition of 38 of the 40 buildings at the university, established by jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, which were held to have been constructed in violation of rules. The matter is currently stayed.

Singh has been serving as Moradabad divisional commissioner since 2021. He served as Rampur district magistrate (DM) from 2019 to 2021. He had also served as Fatehpur district magistrate for about a year.

The officer came to Uttar Pradesh on inter-cadre deputation in 2015. His deputation was extended several times after the completion of the initial period.

His tenure as Rampur DM attracted considerable attention, particularly in connection with several cases registered against Khan, a former MP and multi-term MLA. The cases included alleged violations of the model code of conduct, theft-related allegations and matters concerning land associated with the university.

In 2019, Singh was at the centre of a controversy after Khan, while addressing an election gathering, made remarks against the officer, referring to him as a "tankhaiyya" (salaried employee) and telling supporters not to fear the administration.

"Yeh tankhaiyya aadmi hai... iss collector se darne ki zarurat nahi hai (He is a salaried employee... there is no need to fear this collector)," Khan had said.

The SP leader had also made remarks referring to senior officials allegedly being made to perform personal tasks for BSP chief Mayawati and said, "Main inse joote saaf karwaunga (I will make them clean shoes)".

This apparently was the remark that got the SP heavyweight in trouble.

The SP has on several occasions complained to the Election Commission, alleging that Singh adopted a biased approach while discharging his duties.

Singh, however, has denied this and maintained that he has no personal issue with any individual or political party. PTI KIS MAN DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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