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HomeNewsIndiaAyodhya Ram Temple Row: More Devotees, Less Donations? SIT Flags Irregularities In 15-Page Report

Ayodhya Ram Temple Row: More Devotees, Less Donations? SIT Flags Irregularities In 15-Page Report

The inquiry found that average donations per devotee ranged between Rs 15 and Rs 18. However, contributions in the form of grains, oil, ghee, gold and silver ornaments weren't included.

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has submitted its preliminary findings, highlighting several irregularities in the handling and monitoring of donations. The report also details the various channels through which contributions are received, including donation boxes (hundis), online transfers and cash counters where receipts are issued.

According to the SIT, information obtained from the Ram Temple Trust’s bank accounts and statements gathered during the investigation showed that nearly 25 lakh devotees visit the temple every month on average. During the Kumbh period, however, footfall reportedly surged to around one crore visitors in a single month.

Average Donations Were Rs 15, Rs 18

The inquiry found that average donations per devotee ranged between Rs 15 and Rs 18. However, contributions in the form of grains, oil, ghee, gold and silver ornaments were not included in the assessment because investigators said they could not find verifiable records or evidence to establish the quantity and value of such offerings. Analysis of bank statements and visitor numbers also revealed significant fluctuations in donation collections.

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The report noted instances where the number of devotees increased but the recorded donations appeared lower. During questioning, officials reportedly explained that devotees had offered more coins and fewer currency notes during those periods.

Investigators also pointed out that several employees were performing duties without any written authorisation. The SIT raised concerns over the functioning of the donation counting mechanism and alleged lapses on the part of the donation monitoring committee.

The preliminary findings further stated that the roles of several temple officials and employees, including Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, appeared to warrant closer scrutiny. Irregularities in staff appointments were also highlighted, while the SIT recommended measures to strengthen the trust’s administrative framework.

The report observed that the income and assets of some employees had increased substantially over the past five years. During the course of the inquiry, the SIT questioned more than 60 individuals and reviewed CCTV footage, which it said raised additional concerns.

Investigators said there was no concrete evidence establishing the exact amount of donations received or their sources. As a result, they noted that it was not possible at this stage to conclusively determine whether theft had taken place or quantify any alleged loss, since there was no comprehensive record of individual offerings made by devotees.

The SIT has said it will submit its final report within 15 days after presenting the initial findings within a week.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Surprised Fiancée Siya With Flowers On Her Birthday Hours Before His Murder

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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Ram Temple Ram Temple Donation Row SIT Report Ram Temple
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