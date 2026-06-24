Pune: How A Hoodie In 33°C Heat Helped Police Crack Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

What initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at Pune's Lohagad Fort has turned into a chilling murder conspiracy, with investigators saying an unusual detail caught on CCTV, a man wearing a hoodie despite sweltering 33°C temperatures, played a crucial role in exposing the plot.

Twenty-six-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal died after falling into a gorge during a trek on June 18. His fiancée, 20-year-old Siya Goyal, told family members that he had accidentally slipped. The death was initially recorded as an accidental case.

However, investigators from Lonavala Rural Police and the Local Crime Branch began noticing inconsistencies during the probe.

Killer Chetan Covered Himself With A Hoodie

While reviewing CCTV footage from the fort's entry point, officers spotted Ketan and Siya walking together. A third person, several metres behind them, drew attention. The man was dressed in shorts but had covered himself with a hooded sweatshirt pulled low enough to conceal his face. He was also wearing headphones over the hoodie.

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According to police officials involved in the investigation, another clip showed Siya suddenly turning around, while the hooded man immediately crouched down, apparently trying to avoid being noticed. When officers checked weather records for that day, they found temperatures were around 33 degrees Celsius, making the heavy clothing seem suspicious.

The unusual appearance prompted investigators to dig deeper.

Ketan, Siya Were To Get Married In Udaipur

As Ketan's family mourned, police quietly began gathering information. Relatives revealed that Siya had earlier expressed reservations about the marriage and had even suggested postponing the wedding. The couple, who got engaged in February, had planned a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in November.

Further inquiries with Ketan's family revealed that Siya had repeatedly insisted on visiting Lohagad Fort. She allegedly took him there on May 31 and again tried to convince him to return on June 4, but his mother stopped him from making the trip.

Investigators believe the couple wanted to eliminate Ketan before a planned pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali. That trip never materialised after Ketan's passport mysteriously went missing.

Siya Tried To Kill Ketan On June 14 Too

Police claim Siya again persuaded him to visit Lohagad on June 14 and allegedly attempted to push him off a cliff. Ketan reportedly managed to save himself by grabbing a bush, after which Siya allegedly claimed that she had pushed him to save him from a snake.

As suspicions grew, investigators analysed phone records and digital data. They discovered thousands of calls exchanged over a long period between Siya and 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary. Several conversations reportedly lasted for hours.

Police then compared photographs and social media profiles linked to Chetan with the images of the hooded individual seen in the CCTV footage. The similarities narrowed their focus on him.

Based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs, police detained Chetan for questioning. During interrogation, investigators say they uncovered a pre-planned conspiracy involving him and Siya.

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According to police, the motive stemmed from the couple's relationship and Siya's unwillingness to proceed with her marriage to Ketan. Officers said that when questioned why they did not simply run away together, Chetan claimed Siya feared that cancelling the marriage and eloping would bring dishonour to her family.

Both Siya and Chetan have since been arrested and booked on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Ketan, a resident of Pune district's Gahunje area, was a director and chief marketing officer of his family's real estate business, Success Group. He held a master's degree in entrepreneurship, while Siya was a commerce graduate from a private college.