Ketan Agarwal Surprised Fiancée Siya With Flowers On Her Birthday Hours Before His Murder

Just hours before he was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune, 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal was seen celebrating his fiancée Siya Goyal's birthday, surprising her with flowers and sharing moments that painted a picture of a seemingly happy relationship.

Their social media profiles had for months documented a whirlwind romance, from a proposal and affectionate gestures to dance videos and wedding plans. Friends and followers saw a couple preparing for a lavish November wedding, unaware that investigators would later allege a murder conspiracy involving Siya and another man.

These are Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goel. They were engaged and supposed to get married this year. Look how happy, in love, and comfortable they are with each other.



They must have dreamed of a great future together, but cruel fate had other ideas. On June 18, Siya's birthday,… pic.twitter.com/4Av4OQvXuc — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 23, 2026

Ketan and Siya got engaged in February and were planning a grand ceremony in Udaipur. Their posts chronicled the relationship closely. One of Siya's posts marking a month since their engagement featured a candlelit cake and a caption describing Ketan as the place where her heart had found its home.

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In another post shared in May, Ketan was seen handing her a flower. Siya jokingly wrote that he had taken her liking for flowers very seriously. The couple embraced in the picture, while several other posts captured their romantic moments together.

Ahead of her birthday, Siya uploaded videos of the pair dancing together to a romantic track as she counted down to the celebrations. According to police, Ketan had also arranged flowers for her shortly before the fatal trip to Lohagad Fort.

But behind the affectionate posts, investigators claim, a different story was unfolding.

Police say Siya was involved in a relationship with 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, whom she had met during a business interaction last year. While Siya ran a bakery business, Chetan was engaged in the dry fruits trade. Investigators allege the two viewed Ketan as an obstacle and plotted to eliminate him.

Also Read: Pune: How A Hoodie In 33°C Heat Helped Police Crack Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

What initially appeared to be an accidental fall at Lohagad Fort on June 18 was later found to be a murder, police say. Siya had initially told authorities that Ketan slipped while the couple was taking photographs near the cliff edge. An accidental death case was registered, but investigators became suspicious after noticing inconsistencies in her statements and behaviour.

According to police, Siya persuaded Ketan to visit the fort under the guise of an outing. CCTV footage later showed Chetan trailing the couple at a distance while wearing a hoodie and headphones despite the summer heat, allegedly to conceal his identity.

Investigators say the two eventually pushed Ketan into the gorge, leading to his death.

Police have arrested Siya and Chetan and booked them on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The case has shocked many, not least because the social media images of flowers, smiles and wedding plans stood in stark contrast to the allegations now surrounding the couple.