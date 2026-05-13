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HomeNewsIndiaN Rangasamy Takes Oath As Puducherry CM For Fifth Term As NDA Retains Power

N Rangasamy Takes Oath As Puducherry CM For Fifth Term As NDA Retains Power

N Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry Chief Minister for the fifth time after the NDA alliance secured a majority in Assembly polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 May 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • N. Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister for fifth term.
  • NDA alliance secured 16 seats, forming a clear majority government.
  • Rangasamy's AINRC won 12 of 16 seats, leading the coalition.
  • Congress secured only one seat in the recent Assembly elections.

N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fifth term on Wednesday, marking another major milestone in his long political career. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan, where Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan administered the oath at exactly 9:47 a.m. Senior BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin, attended the event and participated in a roadshow alongside Rangasamy from the airport to the venue.

The swearing-in ceremony came days after the NDA alliance secured a comfortable victory in the Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on May 4.

NDA Secures Majority In Puducherry Assembly

The alliance led by Rangasamy won 16 out of the 30 Assembly seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark required to form the government.

The All India NR Congress (AINRC), founded by Rangasamy after his exit from the Congress, emerged as the dominant force in the alliance. The party contested 16 seats and won 12, registering a strike rate of 75 per cent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested 10 constituencies, secured victory in four seats. Alliance partners All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won one seat each, helping the NDA strengthen its position in the Union Territory Assembly.

In contrast, the Indian National Congress had a disappointing outing, winning only one seat out of the 16 constituencies it contested.

Rangasamy Continues Long Political Journey

At 76, Rangasamy remains one of Puducherry’s most influential political figures. He first became Chief Minister in 2001 as a Congress leader and continued in office until 2008.

Following differences with the Congress leadership, he launched the AINRC and returned to power in 2011. He later headed the AINRC-BJP coalition government from 2021 to 2026.

In the latest election, Rangasamy contested from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies and emerged victorious in both seats.

Last week, he met the Lieutenant Governor to formally stake claim to form the government, submitting letters of support from coalition MLAs. With support from 18 legislators in the 30-member Assembly, the NDA currently enjoys a clear majority.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Gold, Fuel And Sacrifice: Is Modi Preparing India For A Long Economic War?

Political Changes Continue Across Southern States

The Puducherry swearing-in comes amid a broader wave of political transitions following the May 4 Assembly election results in several states.

New chief ministers have already assumed office in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, while political attention has now shifted to Kerala, where the announcement of the next Chief Minister is expected soon.

Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, indicated that clarity on Kerala’s leadership could emerge by Wednesday morning.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry and for how many terms?

N. Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fifth term. This marks a significant achievement in his political career.

Which alliance secured a majority in the Puducherry Assembly elections?

The NDA alliance, led by N. Rangasamy, secured a majority in the Puducherry Assembly elections. They won 16 out of 30 seats.

What was the performance of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) in the elections?

The AINRC was the dominant force in the NDA alliance, winning 12 out of the 16 seats they contested. This represents a 75% strike rate for the party.

When did N. Rangasamy first become Chief Minister of Puducherry?

N. Rangasamy first became Chief Minister of Puducherry in 2001. He served in that role until 2008 as a Congress leader.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry N Rangasamy Election Corner Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Election 2026
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