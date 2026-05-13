N Rangasamy Takes Oath As Puducherry CM For Fifth Term As NDA Retains Power

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom N. Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister for fifth term.

NDA alliance secured 16 seats, forming a clear majority government.

Rangasamy's AINRC won 12 of 16 seats, leading the coalition.

Congress secured only one seat in the recent Assembly elections.

N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fifth term on Wednesday, marking another major milestone in his long political career. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan, where Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan administered the oath at exactly 9:47 a.m. Senior BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin, attended the event and participated in a roadshow alongside Rangasamy from the airport to the venue.

The swearing-in ceremony came days after the NDA alliance secured a comfortable victory in the Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on May 4.

NDA Secures Majority In Puducherry Assembly

The alliance led by Rangasamy won 16 out of the 30 Assembly seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark required to form the government.

The All India NR Congress (AINRC), founded by Rangasamy after his exit from the Congress, emerged as the dominant force in the alliance. The party contested 16 seats and won 12, registering a strike rate of 75 per cent.

#WATCH | All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) leader N. Rangasamy takes oath as the Puducherry CM



Puducherry LG K. Kailashnathan administered the oath of office to N. Rangasamy. BJP National President Nitin Nabin also attended the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OHVEjh51i4 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested 10 constituencies, secured victory in four seats. Alliance partners All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won one seat each, helping the NDA strengthen its position in the Union Territory Assembly.

In contrast, the Indian National Congress had a disappointing outing, winning only one seat out of the 16 constituencies it contested.

Rangasamy Continues Long Political Journey

At 76, Rangasamy remains one of Puducherry’s most influential political figures. He first became Chief Minister in 2001 as a Congress leader and continued in office until 2008.

Following differences with the Congress leadership, he launched the AINRC and returned to power in 2011. He later headed the AINRC-BJP coalition government from 2021 to 2026.

In the latest election, Rangasamy contested from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies and emerged victorious in both seats.

Last week, he met the Lieutenant Governor to formally stake claim to form the government, submitting letters of support from coalition MLAs. With support from 18 legislators in the 30-member Assembly, the NDA currently enjoys a clear majority.

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Political Changes Continue Across Southern States

The Puducherry swearing-in comes amid a broader wave of political transitions following the May 4 Assembly election results in several states.

New chief ministers have already assumed office in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, while political attention has now shifted to Kerala, where the announcement of the next Chief Minister is expected soon.

Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, indicated that clarity on Kerala’s leadership could emerge by Wednesday morning.