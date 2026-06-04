'Why Do We Need Permission?': Cockroach Janta Party Leader Trolled Ahead Of June 6 Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party's planned protest on June 6 has sparked a fresh debate online after the party's newly appointed Chief Spokesperson and investigative journalist Saurav Das questioned the need for prior police permission to hold demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

During an interview, Das was asked why the party was not securing official permission in advance, especially when Delhi Police requires a notice period for protests and the process has been upheld by courts.

This is the official spokesperson of the “Cockroach Janata Party,” despite being a law graduate himself. In India, organizing a protest legally requires prior intimation and permission from the police. Yet, he asks, “Why should we seek permission?” That alone exposes the mindset… pic.twitter.com/Koy2ubicY7 — Zeennat Rana (@izeennatrana) June 4, 2026

Responding to the query, Das argued that protesting is a constitutional right and questioned why citizens should need prior approval to gather at a designated protest site.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Family Shifts Home Ahead Of Delhi Protest

"Why do we need permission? Why do you need to give them a 20-day or 30-day notice to go to a designated protest site? It's not as though we're going to the Taj Mahal or Humayun's Tomb," he said.

Right To Dissent

Das maintained that the party would approach the police and seek cooperation but insisted that administrative requirements should not become barriers to dissent.

"The Constitution gives us the right to dissent. It gives us the right to protest. That cannot be curtailed by rules that are meant to suppress dissent," he added.

However, the remarks triggered criticism on social media, with several users pointing out that protest permissions are required to ensure security arrangements, traffic management and public order. Others questioned the party's strategy, arguing that obtaining permission beforehand would strengthen its legal position and leave authorities with fewer grounds to restrict the demonstration.

The exchange gained traction online after clips from the interview began circulating on social media platforms, with critics accusing Das of disregarding established procedures while supporters defended his comments as a broader argument for protecting democratic rights.

The Cockroach Janta Party is planning a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6 over issues affecting students and young people. Das claimed that widespread anger among the youth over examination-related controversies and governance issues had fuelled support for the demonstration.

The debate has now shifted from the protest's agenda to a larger question: whether prior permission requirements are a reasonable administrative necessity or an unnecessary hurdle to exercising the right to protest.