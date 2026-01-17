Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH

PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH

PM Modi flags off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train linking Howrah and Guwahati, cutting travel time and offering a faster, comfortable overnight rail experience.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cleared the launch of India’s first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train, marking a major milestone in the country’s rail journey. Designed as an overnight, high-speed service, the train will link Howrah, near Kolkata, with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati, strengthening connectivity between West Bengal and Assam, two states currently heading into elections.

A Historic Flag-Off From West Bengal

The Prime Minister formally flagged off the inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda Town in West Bengal. At the same time, he virtually launched the return Guwahati–Howrah service, underscoring the bidirectional importance of the new route.

This moment signals more than just a new train, it reflects a shift toward faster, more comfortable long-distance rail travel in eastern India.

PM Modi’s Interaction At Malda

As he arrived in Malda, West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi interacted with students and loco pilots, exchanging words and acknowledging those who will play a role in operating the new service. The interaction added a human touch to the historic launch, highlighting the people behind the technology and infrastructure driving India’s rail transformation.

Redefining Overnight Rail Travel

Built to meet the evolving travel demands of a modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train promises an airline-like experience on rails, while remaining affordable for passengers. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the service aims to make long journeys not only quicker, but also safer and far more convenient.

By cutting travel time on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) corridor by approximately 2.5 hours, the train is expected to ease overnight travel and offer a smoother alternative for passengers who regularly commute between the two regions.

Boost For Tourism And Pilgrimage

Beyond speed and comfort, the new sleeper service is poised to deliver broader benefits. The reduced journey time is expected to provide a significant push to religious travel and tourism, especially for pilgrims and visitors heading toward Assam and the Northeast.

Related Video

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways PM Modi Vande Bharat Express Northeast Connectivity Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Howrah Guwahati Train Vande Bharat Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Visit West Bengal and Assam on Two-Day Tour, Launch Multiple Projects and First Sleeper Vande Bharat
Breaking News: Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply, Air and Rail Traffic Affected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget