PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cleared the launch of India’s first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train, marking a major milestone in the country’s rail journey. Designed as an overnight, high-speed service, the train will link Howrah, near Kolkata, with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati, strengthening connectivity between West Bengal and Assam, two states currently heading into elections.

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi flags off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya)



January 17, 2026

A Historic Flag-Off From West Bengal

The Prime Minister formally flagged off the inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda Town in West Bengal. At the same time, he virtually launched the return Guwahati–Howrah service, underscoring the bidirectional importance of the new route.

This moment signals more than just a new train, it reflects a shift toward faster, more comfortable long-distance rail travel in eastern India.

PM Modi’s Interaction At Malda

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi interacts with students, loco pilots as he arrives to flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya)



January 17, 2026

As he arrived in Malda, West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi interacted with students and loco pilots, exchanging words and acknowledging those who will play a role in operating the new service. The interaction added a human touch to the historic launch, highlighting the people behind the technology and infrastructure driving India’s rail transformation.

Redefining Overnight Rail Travel

Built to meet the evolving travel demands of a modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train promises an airline-like experience on rails, while remaining affordable for passengers. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the service aims to make long journeys not only quicker, but also safer and far more convenient.

By cutting travel time on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) corridor by approximately 2.5 hours, the train is expected to ease overnight travel and offer a smoother alternative for passengers who regularly commute between the two regions.

Boost For Tourism And Pilgrimage

Beyond speed and comfort, the new sleeper service is poised to deliver broader benefits. The reduced journey time is expected to provide a significant push to religious travel and tourism, especially for pilgrims and visitors heading toward Assam and the Northeast.