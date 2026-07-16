IRCTC Launches New Ticket Booking Website: Fewer Captchas, Faster Booking, Key Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Railways unveiled IRCTC beta for improved ticket booking.

It offers fewer captchas, single-screen availability, saved passenger details.

Student feedback from MNIT inspired the website redesign process.

Beta phase collects user feedback for eventual nationwide rollout.

IRCTC Launches New Beta Website: Indian Railways has introduced a beta version of its redesigned IRCTC ticket booking website, aiming to make online train reservations faster and more user-friendly. The revamped platform brings several new features, including fewer captchas, a simplified booking process, single-screen seat availability across all classes and the option to save passenger details for future journeys.

The beta rollout is part of Indian Railways' efforts to modernise its digital ticketing infrastructure and improve the booking experience for millions of users. The existing IRCTC website, launched in 2002, currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh ticket bookings every day.

Student Feedback Helped Shape The New Platform

The redesign was inspired by suggestions from students of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), who interacted with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and shared ideas on improving the website's functionality and appearance.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), students were actively involved in the design process before the platform entered the trial phase.

"The students were made a part of the design process wherein they gave suggestions on improving the look and feel of the website. Based on the feedback received, the new website is ready for trial," PIB said in a statement.

The beta launch will allow Indian Railways to gather user feedback before the upgraded platform is rolled out nationwide.

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New Features Aim To Make Booking Simpler

The redesigned website introduces several changes intended to reduce the time and effort required to book tickets.

One of the biggest improvements is the removal of unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other interface clutter that often slowed down the booking process.

Passengers can now view seat availability across all travel classes on a single screen, eliminating the need to switch between multiple pages.

The booking journey has also been shortened with fewer steps required to complete a reservation. Frequent travellers can save passenger information, making repeat bookings quicker and more convenient.

These enhancements are expected to improve the overall user experience, especially during peak booking hours.

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How To Access The Beta Website

Passengers can try the new platform by visiting the beta version available through the IRCTC e-ticketing portal or by selecting the beta link from the existing IRCTC homepage.

Indian Railways also plans to integrate the website with a new Passenger Reservation Engine, the backend system that powers bookings across IRCTC and other railway reservation applications.

Once testing and integration are complete, the upgraded portal is expected to be launched for all users in the coming weeks.

During the beta phase, Railways will collect feedback from users to identify bugs, improve usability and make further refinements before the nationwide rollout of the redesigned ticket booking platform.