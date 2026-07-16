Lionel Messi's Argentina Stuns England, Sets Up Dream World Cup Final Against Spain

The dream of back-to-back global titles remains alive for Lionel Messi and Argentina. In a breathless semifinal clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the reigning world champions showcased their trademark resilience, staging a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 victory against a devastated England side to punch their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Lionel Messi once again proved to be the ultimate difference-maker. The Argentine captain engineered two magnificent assists late in the second half, completely overturning a looming English victory to secure a breathtaking 2-1 win for La Albiceleste.

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Argentina will now travel to New Jersey to face an electric Spain unit in what promises to be an absolute blockbuster showpiece event at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Overcoming Three Lions' Early Bite

Entering the stadium under immense pressure, Gareth Southgate's England side initially looked primed to break their long-standing World Cup hoodoo. The Three Lions disrupted Argentina's midfield rhythm early on, striking first to take a shock lead and silencing the sea of blue-and-white shirts in Atlanta.

However, the defending champions refused to panic. Anchored by the calm leadership of Messi and tactical adjustments from the dugout, Argentina gradually seized control of the tempo, turning the semifinal into a tactical masterclass in grit.

Clash of Eras: Argentina vs Spain

With Argentina's passage secured, the stage is officially set for a mouthwatering final that pits the ultimate icons of this generation against Europe's most exciting young team.

England's tournament run will now finish in the third-place consolation playoff against France in Miami on Saturday. Meanwhile, all eyes shift to the grand finale on July 19, where Messi’s men will look to successfully defend their crown against a formidable Spanish side hungry to replicate their 2010 golden era.

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