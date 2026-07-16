The Maharashtra FDA sealed the firm due to alleged multiple violations of food safety regulations. These included labeling discrepancies and preliminary indications of possible adulteration.
Spice Firm Linked To Pune Murder Accused Siya Goyal Sealed by FDA; Rs 8 Lakh Worth Goods Seized
The Maharashtra FDA sealed a spice firm linked to Pune murder accused Siya Goyal's family after finding alleged food safety violations.
- Maharashtra FDA sealed spice firm for food safety violations.
- The firm belongs to family of Pune murder accused.
- Officials seized products worth ₹8 lakh, ordered suspension.
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sealed a spice trading firm owned by the family of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, after an inspection allegedly uncovered multiple violations of food safety regulations. Officials said food products worth more than Rs 8 lakh were seized during the operation, while samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.
The regulatory action comes as investigations continue into the high-profile murder case in which Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been accused of killing Agarwal.
FDA Finds Alleged Food Safety Violations During Inspection
The inspection was conducted at M/s BG Goyal and Company, located in Pune's Market Yard area and owned by Siya Goyal's family. During the raid, FDA officials collected samples of turmeric powder, sesame seeds and soybean chunks for laboratory testing after allegedly detecting irregularities in the products, as per reports.
According to officials, around 4,172 kg of food products valued at approximately Rs 8.14 lakh were seized from the premises.
Authorities said the action followed the detection of alleged labelling discrepancies and preliminary indications of possible adulteration. The samples have now been forwarded to a laboratory for detailed examination.
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Business Ordered To Remain Shut Pending Probe
Following the inspection, the FDA directed the firm to suspend all business operations until further orders.
Officials said the establishment had allegedly failed to comply with mandatory provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act and had not updated or amended its licence as required.
The FDA added that further legal action will depend on the laboratory reports of the food samples collected during the inspection.
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Firm Comes Under Scanner Amid Pune Realtor Murder Case
The regulatory action has drawn attention because of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal.
Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, have been accused of pushing Agarwal, 25, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district during a trekking trip on June 18. The fall proved fatal, and the case has remained under intense public scrutiny.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Maharashtra FDA seal a spice trading firm?
Which firm was sealed by the FDA, and who owns it?
The FDA sealed M/s BG Goyal and Company, a spice trading firm located in Pune's Market Yard. It is owned by the family of Siya Goyal.
What specific violations did the FDA find during the inspection?
Violations included alleged labeling discrepancies, preliminary adulteration indications, and non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act. The firm also failed to update its license.
Is the FDA's action against the firm related to the Pune realtor murder case?
No, the FDA's action is separate, focusing on food safety violations. It drew attention because Siya Goyal, accused in the murder, belongs to the family owning the firm.