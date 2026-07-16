'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to ensure daily medical examinations of activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day.

The directions came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking measures to safeguard Wangchuk's life as his health continues to deteriorate. The petition urged the Centre and the Delhi government to provide immediate medical intervention.

During the hearing, Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, whether Wangchuk was undergoing regular health check-ups.

Centre Says Medical Examinations Are Being Conducted

Responding to the court's query, Mehta informed the Bench that Wangchuk had been undergoing regular medical examinations since he gave his consent.

The High Court directed that his daily health check-ups should be conducted by doctors from a government hospital.

Observing that Wangchuk's life was valuable, the court stressed the need to ensure his health was monitored closely. Mehta responded that every human life is precious.

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Court Directs Authorities to Act if Health Worsens

The High Court ordered authorities to take all necessary steps to safeguard Wangchuk's health throughout his hunger strike.

It also directed officials to conduct daily medical examinations and take appropriate action if there is any deterioration in his condition.

PIL Seeks Immediate Medical Intervention

The PIL, filed by activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini on Wednesday, sought directions to force-feed Wangchuk and shift him immediately to a government hospital.

The petition claimed Wangchuk's health had deteriorated significantly and alleged that he could lose his life within two days if the hunger strike continued. It argued that protecting his life should take precedence.

The plea also alleged that the government had failed in its duty of care towards the activist, claiming he was being treated "like a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation" and that authorities were "not at all concerned about him".

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Wangchuk's Fast Continues at Jantar Mantar

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The campaign is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET and other competitive examinations.

According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost around 8.5 kg since the fast began, prompting growing concern over his health. Several Opposition leaders have urged him to end the hunger strike while supporting the issues he has raised. Earlier, author Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh also appealed to Wangchuk to call off the fast while expressing support for his demands.