India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsScienceOver 100 ISRO Scientists Quit, Centre To Tighten Exit Rules To Protect Missions Like Gaganyaan

Over 100 ISRO Scientists Quit, Centre To Tighten Exit Rules To Protect Missions Like Gaganyaan

The Department of Space (DoS) has tightened resignation rules for ISRO scientists on key missions as reports suggest over 100 experts have left amid private sector growth.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Department of Space mandates approval for ISRO scientists' resignations.
  • Over 100 scientists reportedly left ISRO in recent months.
  • Private space industry attracts ISRO's specialized talent.
  • Policy retains expertise for India's critical space missions.

The Department of Space (DoS) has introduced a new policy to curb the growing number of resignations from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), particularly among scientists associated with strategically significant missions such as Gaganyaan. According to an internal memorandum dated July 14, ISRO centres can no longer independently approve resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel working on critical national programmes. Instead, every application must now be forwarded to the Department of Space for final approval.

The move marks a significant shift in procedure. Until now, directors of individual ISRO centres had the authority to process such requests. The revised mechanism centralises decision-making at the DoS level, reflecting concerns over retaining highly specialised talent required for India's major space missions.

Reports Suggest Over 100 Scientists Have Left In Recent Months

While the Department of Space has not officially disclosed the number of resignations, reports indicate that the organisation has witnessed a substantial outflow of experienced personnel in recent months.

According to sources cited by The Times of India, between 100 and 120 scientists are believed to have left ISRO. Around 80 departures were reportedly from the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, while nearly 20 scientists resigned from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Additional resignation requests are also said to be under consideration.

Several senior scientists are reported to be among those who have moved on. These include LVM3 Project Director Victor Joseph, the SpaDeX Project Director at URSC, and Aditya Rallapalli, who led the Chandrayaan-3 simulation team. His team carried out more than 1,00,000 simulation runs and analysed nearly 25 terabytes of mission data to validate the spacecraft's lunar landing sequence.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Local Train Horror: Passenger Slashed With Sickle Over Seat, Hunt On For Three Accused

Private Space Industry Emerging As A Major Attraction

Although neither ISRO nor the Department of Space has officially stated the reasons behind the recent exits, the rapid expansion of India's private space ecosystem is widely seen as a key factor.

A report by WION suggested that private aerospace firms and space startups have increasingly recruited experienced ISRO scientists for technical and leadership positions. The trend has gained momentum alongside the government's push to encourage private sector participation in satellite manufacturing and launch vehicle technologies.

The Department of Space has acknowledged that the increasing number of resignation requests is beginning to affect nationally important programmes. 

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Let Sonam Wangchuk Die’: Vishal Dadlani’s Emotional Appeal As Hunger Strike Enters Day 19

Talent Retention Becomes Crucial Ahead Of Future Space Missions

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has recognised the recent departures but expressed confidence that the organisation remains capable of managing the transition.

Employee attrition is not unprecedented at the space agency. Between 2012 and 2024, around 700 employees reportedly resigned from Isro. Earlier, nearly half of the scientists recruited between 2004 and 2007 are also understood to have left the organisation.

However, with ambitious programmes such as Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and future lunar exploration missions progressing, the government is placing renewed emphasis on preserving institutional expertise alongside technological advancement. The latest directive is expected to play a key role in ensuring continuity across India's long-term space ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new policy has the Department of Space introduced regarding resignations?

The DoS now requires its approval for resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel in Isro. This centralizes decision-making for critical national programs.

Why did the Department of Space introduce this new policy for Isro personnel?

The policy aims to curb the growing number of resignations from Isro, particularly among scientists on strategically significant missions. It addresses concerns about retaining specialized talent.

How many scientists have reportedly resigned from Isro in recent months?

Reports indicate that between 100 and 120 scientists have left Isro in recent months. Approximately 80 were from URSC and nearly 20 from VSSC.

What is considered the main reason for the recent resignations from Isro?

The rapid expansion of India's private space industry is widely seen as a key factor. Private aerospace firms are increasingly recruiting experienced Isro scientists.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jul 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaganyaan Department Of Space ISRO
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring
'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring
India
CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest
CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest
World
US Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Iranian Oil Tanker, Airport; Tehran Attacks Kuwait, Jordan
US Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Iranian Oil Tanker, Airport; Tehran Attacks Kuwait, Jordan
India
Delhi HC To Hear Wangchuk Force-Feeding Plea As Fast Enters Day 19; Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar
Delhi HC To Hear Wangchuk Force-Feeding Plea As Fast Enters Day 19; Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Posters Target Prashant Kishor Ahead of Bankipur By-Election, Political Row Intensifies
BREAKING: NDA Signals Push for Women Reservation and Delimitation Bills Ahead of Monsoon Session
BREAKING: BJP and Congress Intensify Strategies Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session Amid Key Political Moves
BREAKING: Russia-Iran-US Tensions Rise as Moscow Signals Strong Opposition Amid Middle East Crisis
BREAKING: US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Reports Claim Strikes Near Hormuz Ports and Strategic Sites
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget