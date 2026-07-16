Over 100 ISRO Scientists Quit, Centre To Tighten Exit Rules To Protect Missions Like Gaganyaan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Department of Space mandates approval for ISRO scientists' resignations.

Over 100 scientists reportedly left ISRO in recent months.

Private space industry attracts ISRO's specialized talent.

Policy retains expertise for India's critical space missions.

The Department of Space (DoS) has introduced a new policy to curb the growing number of resignations from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), particularly among scientists associated with strategically significant missions such as Gaganyaan. According to an internal memorandum dated July 14, ISRO centres can no longer independently approve resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel working on critical national programmes. Instead, every application must now be forwarded to the Department of Space for final approval.

The move marks a significant shift in procedure. Until now, directors of individual ISRO centres had the authority to process such requests. The revised mechanism centralises decision-making at the DoS level, reflecting concerns over retaining highly specialised talent required for India's major space missions.

Reports Suggest Over 100 Scientists Have Left In Recent Months

While the Department of Space has not officially disclosed the number of resignations, reports indicate that the organisation has witnessed a substantial outflow of experienced personnel in recent months.

According to sources cited by The Times of India, between 100 and 120 scientists are believed to have left ISRO. Around 80 departures were reportedly from the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, while nearly 20 scientists resigned from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Additional resignation requests are also said to be under consideration.

Several senior scientists are reported to be among those who have moved on. These include LVM3 Project Director Victor Joseph, the SpaDeX Project Director at URSC, and Aditya Rallapalli, who led the Chandrayaan-3 simulation team. His team carried out more than 1,00,000 simulation runs and analysed nearly 25 terabytes of mission data to validate the spacecraft's lunar landing sequence.

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Private Space Industry Emerging As A Major Attraction

Although neither ISRO nor the Department of Space has officially stated the reasons behind the recent exits, the rapid expansion of India's private space ecosystem is widely seen as a key factor.

A report by WION suggested that private aerospace firms and space startups have increasingly recruited experienced ISRO scientists for technical and leadership positions. The trend has gained momentum alongside the government's push to encourage private sector participation in satellite manufacturing and launch vehicle technologies.

The Department of Space has acknowledged that the increasing number of resignation requests is beginning to affect nationally important programmes.

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Talent Retention Becomes Crucial Ahead Of Future Space Missions

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has recognised the recent departures but expressed confidence that the organisation remains capable of managing the transition.

Employee attrition is not unprecedented at the space agency. Between 2012 and 2024, around 700 employees reportedly resigned from Isro. Earlier, nearly half of the scientists recruited between 2004 and 2007 are also understood to have left the organisation.

However, with ambitious programmes such as Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and future lunar exploration missions progressing, the government is placing renewed emphasis on preserving institutional expertise alongside technological advancement. The latest directive is expected to play a key role in ensuring continuity across India's long-term space ambitions.