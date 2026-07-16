India Stops Deployment Of Seafarers Through Strait Of Hormuz. Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DGMA warns against deploying seafarers through Strait of Hormuz.

Heightened security risks follow recent merchant vessel attacks.

Vessels in region must maintain vigilance, implement security plans.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has directed ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.

Taking to the social media platform X, the maritime regulator said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.

Recent attacks on merchant vessels -- including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT -- have significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the area, the DGMA said.

In addition, the advisory directed masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters to maintain heightened security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings and security advisories, and strictly implement Ship Security Plans and other measures under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

However, ship owners, ship managers and RPSL companies have been instructed not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

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For emergency assistance, the DGMA asked seafarers and vessels to immediately contact the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) or the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The DGMA said it continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation in the Gulf region and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after US strikes on Iranian military installations stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through Hormuz.

Reports claim that the United States targeted Iran's coastal defence and missile facilities on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade on its ports.

In response, Iran threatened to curb more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an existential war with the US.