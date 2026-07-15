Iran-US Tensions Escalate: IRGC Warns Of Energy Export Disruption Across Middle East

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to halt all oil and gas exports from the Middle East following the US decision to reimpose a naval blockade on Iranian ports. In a statement, the IRGC said, “The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one.”

The warning comes as Iran and the United States continue exchanging retaliatory strikes and competing for control over the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a broader regional conflict. US President Donald Trump announced the renewed blockade on Monday and briefly proposed a 20% transit fee for ships passing through the strait before dropping the plan following requests from Gulf allies.