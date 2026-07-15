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English NewsNewsWorldIran-US Tensions Escalate: IRGC Warns Of Energy Export Disruption Across Middle East

Iran-US Tensions Escalate: IRGC Warns Of Energy Export Disruption Across Middle East

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 04:48 PM (IST)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to halt all oil and gas exports from the Middle East following the US decision to reimpose a naval blockade on Iranian ports. In a statement, the IRGC said, “The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one.”

The warning comes as Iran and the United States continue exchanging retaliatory strikes and competing for control over the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a broader regional conflict. US President Donald Trump announced the renewed blockade on Monday and briefly proposed a 20% transit fee for ships passing through the strait before dropping the plan following requests from Gulf allies.

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Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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