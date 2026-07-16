The CJP has announced a one-day
Explorer
CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest
The youth organisation has accused the Centre of remaining silent as Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates during his protest over the CBSE-NEET issue.
- CJP announced hunger strike supporting Sonam Wangchuk's 18-day fast.
- Protest demands education minister's resignation over CBSE-NEET controversy.
- Wangchuk's health is declining, losing 8.9 kg since fasting began.
- CJP criticizes government silence amidst ongoing student hunger strikes.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a one-day "mass hunger strike" on Thursday in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite fast has entered its 18th day.
The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the CBSE-NEET controversy, has now completed 26 days. Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health has continued to decline, according to the latest medical bulletin.
The bulletin said Wangchuk has lost 8.9 kg since beginning his fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 97%. Doctors described him as "very weak", while noting that his hydration levels remained fair.
ALSO READ | Delhi HC To Hear Wangchuk Force-Feeding Plea As Fast Enters Day 19; Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar
CJP Accuses Government of Remaining Silent
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government for what he described as its silence over Wangchuk's demands.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "Day 18 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the government. The government is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel."
In another post, he urged people to focus on what he called the core issues instead of questioning the opposition's response. Dipke asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not initiated a dialogue and why Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not been held accountable.
ALSO READ | ‘Sita Ke Pati Ka Nam Lekar, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam Kar Rahe’: Kunal Kamra’s Veiled Dig At Govt During CJP Protest
'Justice for Students, Prayers for Sonam'
Announcing Thursday's programme, the CJP appealed to people to participate in the "mass hunger strike" under the slogan, "Justice for students, prayers for Sonam."
At a separate stage at Jantar Mantar, All India Students' Association (AISA) leaders Neha, Manish and Aameen continued their own hunger strike, which has also entered its 18th day despite concerns over their health.
According to the latest medical bulletin, Wangchuk's weight has fallen to 57.15 kg after dropping another 400 grams over the past 24 hours.
Before You Go
BREAKING: US Strikes Iran Ports, Oil Routes Hit as Tanker Attack Escalates Gulf Conflict Fast
Frequently Asked Questions
What action has the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced?
What is the current health status of Sonam Wangchuk?
Sonam Wangchuk's health is declining, having lost 8.9 kg since starting his fast. Doctors describe him as
What are the main demands of the protest at Jantar Mantar?
The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This demand stems from the CBSE-NEET controversy.
How long has the protest at Jantar Mantar been ongoing?
The CJP's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has now completed 26 days. Activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite fast has entered its 18th day.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Hyderabad School Faces Row After Parents Claim Class 2 Hindu Student Was Asked To Recite Islamic Verses
India
CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Body May Soon Start Eating Itself As He Loses Nearly 9 Kg In 19 Days
India
Delhi HC To Hear Wangchuk Force-Feeding Plea As Fast Enters Day 19; Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion