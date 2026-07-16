CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced hunger strike supporting Sonam Wangchuk's 18-day fast.

Protest demands education minister's resignation over CBSE-NEET controversy.

Wangchuk's health is declining, losing 8.9 kg since fasting began.

CJP criticizes government silence amidst ongoing student hunger strikes.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a one-day "mass hunger strike" on Thursday in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite fast has entered its 18th day.

The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the CBSE-NEET controversy, has now completed 26 days. Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health has continued to decline, according to the latest medical bulletin.

The bulletin said Wangchuk has lost 8.9 kg since beginning his fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 97%. Doctors described him as "very weak", while noting that his hydration levels remained fair.

CJP Accuses Government of Remaining Silent

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government for what he described as its silence over Wangchuk's demands.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "Day 18 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the government. The government is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel."

In another post, he urged people to focus on what he called the core issues instead of questioning the opposition's response. Dipke asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not initiated a dialogue and why Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not been held accountable.

'Justice for Students, Prayers for Sonam'

Announcing Thursday's programme, the CJP appealed to people to participate in the "mass hunger strike" under the slogan, "Justice for students, prayers for Sonam."

At a separate stage at Jantar Mantar, All India Students' Association (AISA) leaders Neha, Manish and Aameen continued their own hunger strike, which has also entered its 18th day despite concerns over their health.

According to the latest medical bulletin, Wangchuk's weight has fallen to 57.15 kg after dropping another 400 grams over the past 24 hours.