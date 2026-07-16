Dengue And Swine Flu Cases Surge In Mumbai, Here's How To Stay Safe During Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Residents urged to take precautions, seek prompt medical attention.

Mumbai's monsoon has brought relief from the scorching heat, but it has also raised fresh health concerns. With heavy rain causing waterlogging across the city, cases of dengue, leptospirosis and swine flu are beginning to increase. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked residents to stay alert and take precautions, as even a small lapse during the rainy season can lead to serious illness.

Why Monsoon Becomes A Breeding Groud For Diseases

Days of continuous rain have left many parts of Mumbai waterlogged, creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes and harmful bacteria to thrive. Stagnant water allows dengue-carrying mosquitoes to breed, while walking through floodwater can expose people to leptospirosis, especially if they have cuts or wounds on their feet or hands. Doctors also point out that viral infections such as swine flu tend to spread more easily during the monsoon because of increased humidity and close contact in crowded places. Looking at previous years, health officials are keeping a close watch as monsoon-related illnesses usually rise sharply during this period.

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BMC On Alert As Cases Begin To Rise

To keep infections under control, the BMC has stepped up preventive measures across the city. Before the monsoon arrived, civic teams carried out thousands of inspections, treated mosquito breeding sites and fogged more than 30 lakh homes. Officials are also monitoring disease hotspots and have urged residents not to ignore civic advisories. Anyone who has walked through stagnant rainwater should consult a doctor within 24 to 72 hours, particularly if they have cuts or injuries.

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Simple Steps Can Keep You Safe

Health experts say prevention is the best defence during the monsoon. Don't ignore a fever, persistent body ache or breathing problems, as these could be early signs of infection. Instead of relying on home remedies, seek medical advice without delay. Wearing full-sleeved clothes, applying mosquito repellent, avoiding stagnant water, keeping your surroundings clean and maintaining good hygiene can go a long way in protecting you and your family. A little extra care during the rainy season can help prevent serious health complications later.

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