'Govt Sacrificing Wangchuk': Raj Thackeray Backs Hunger Strike, Targets BJP Over NEET Protest

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English NewsNewsIndia'Govt Sacrificing Sonam Wangchuk': Raj Thackeray Backs Hunger Strike, Targets BJP Over NEET Protest

'Govt Sacrificing Sonam Wangchuk': Raj Thackeray Backs Hunger Strike, Targets BJP Over NEET Protest

The MNS chief expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health and accused the Centre of ignoring a protest seeking reforms in the examination system.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MNS chief Raj Thackeray supported Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
  • Thackeray criticized the Centre's handling of Wangchuk's ongoing protest.
  • Wangchuk demands minister's resignation over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
  • Wangchuk's health is deteriorating, raising concerns among political leaders.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday voiced support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day, and criticised the BJP-led Centre over its handling of the ongoing protest.

In a post on X, Thackeray said reports about Wangchuk's deteriorating health and visuals from the protest site were "certainly alarming". He alleged that the government had chosen to ignore both the activist and the democratic right to protest.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The campaign is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET and other competitive examinations.

Raj Thackeray Questions Centre's Response

Thackeray alleged that the government had become indifferent to citizens' protests and claimed institutions that should function independently had been compromised.

He also criticised sections of the mainstream media, alleging that they were focused on discrediting the Opposition and dissenting voices instead of questioning those in power.

According to the MNS chief, this had made it easier for the government to suppress protests and ignore demands raised on issues of public importance.

ALSO READ | 'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring

'There Is Nothing Wrong With Wangchuk's Demands'

Thackeray said Wangchuk's demands were limited to ensuring transparency in examinations and seeking the removal of the minister responsible for the alleged irregularities.

"There is nothing amiss in this demand," he said, while alleging that examination-related irregularities had occurred repeatedly during the BJP's tenure, citing the Vyapam scam, the alleged NEET paper leak and recent teacher recruitment examination paper leak cases.

He further claimed that the BJP's electoral victories had made it reluctant to accept criticism and alleged that its alliance partners lacked an independent identity.

Recalls BJP's Earlier Support for Wangchuk

Thackeray also recalled that the BJP had earlier appreciated Wangchuk's work, including inviting him to the 2018 Re-Invest conference to discuss non-conventional energy.

He said Wangchuk had initially welcomed the Centre's decision to make Ladakh a separate Union Territory but later became critical after, according to Thackeray, the government failed to act on demands related to statehood, parliamentary representation and protection of local land rights.

According to Thackeray, the assurances given to Wangchuk were not followed by concrete action.

ALSO READ | Sonam Wangchuk's Body May Soon Start Eating Itself As He Loses Nearly 9 Kg In 19 Days

Health Concerns Grow Over Ongoing Fast

Organisers of the protest said Wangchuk has lost around 8.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike, raising concerns over his health.

Several Opposition leaders have appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast while expressing support for the issues he has raised.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding transparency in examinations and the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET irregularities. He joined protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

What is Raj Thackeray's stance on Sonam Wangchuk's protest?

MNS chief Raj Thackeray supports Sonam Wangchuk's protest and has criticized the BJP-led Centre for ignoring the activist and the democratic right to protest. He believes Wangchuk's demands for transparency are valid.

What is the current health status of Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk's health is deteriorating, and he has lost around 8.5 kg since beginning his indefinite hunger strike 19 days ago. Reports indicate his condition is 'certainly alarming.'

How has the government responded to the protest, according to Raj Thackeray?

Raj Thackeray alleges the government has become indifferent to citizens' protests and ignored Wangchuk. He also criticized sections of the media for discrediting dissenting voices instead of questioning those in power.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Raj Thackeray Hunger Strike Sonam Wangchuk CJP Protest
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