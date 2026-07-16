'Will Stay Alive Till I See Your End': Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At Critics Amid TMC Rebellion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee dismisses age concerns amid party's internal rebellion.

She alleges election defeat was engineered, vows to rebuild party.

Banerjee accepts defections, trusts remaining cadre, eyes fresh start.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed concerns over her age and struck a defiant tone amid an internal rebellion that has rocked the party following its Assembly election defeat.

In a video message, the 71-year-old leader accused BJP supporters of wishing for her death after the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. She also rejected attempts to "age-shame" her, saying such criticism would not weaken her resolve.

"Do not try to age-shame anyone. On the day of the election result, lumpens of the BJP wished me death by heart attack. I will stay alive till I see your end," Banerjee said.

'It's Not About Age, It's About the Mileage'

Urging people not to judge political leaders based on their age, Banerjee said experience mattered more than the number of years a person had lived.

"It's not about age, it's about the mileage," she said, adding that she had never questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's age and expected the same courtesy from her critics.

Projecting confidence despite the political turmoil, Banerjee said she remained capable of rebuilding the TMC, just as she had done during earlier phases of the party's growth.

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TMC Chief Vows Fresh Start Despite Defections

Banerjee said those who wished to leave the party were free to do so and insisted that the remaining cadre formed the party's true strength.

"Whoever wants to leave can go. Whatever remains is my goldmine. I still have the power to make a fresh start in 2026 like I did in 2006, and earlier in 1997 and 2004. I have built three generations of leaders and will continue to stand as an umbrella for those who remain with me," she said.

She also claimed that the TMC continued to have 18 Members of Parliament and alleged that several party leaders were being pressured to switch allegiance.

Alleges Election Defeat Was Engineered

Questioning the outcome of the Assembly elections, Banerjee alleged that the TMC had been deliberately made to lose and claimed the truth would eventually come to light.

"We were made to lose. Someday it will be proven," she said.

The TMC chief also accused the police of acting like BJP workers, alleging that party leaders were being pressured to join the BJP or face legal action.

"I respect the police, but they are acting as BJP workers. Either join the BJP or the other camp; otherwise, leaders are being sent to jail," she alleged.

Maintaining that she had not compromised her principles, Banerjee said, "If I had done setting, we would not have faced this, but I don't sell my conscience."

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Remarks Come Ahead of July 21 Rally

Banerjee's remarks come as the TMC grapples with an unprecedented internal crisis following its Assembly election defeat.

Former West Bengal minister and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra recently resigned from the party, alleging that the leadership was more focused on promoting TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee than strengthening the organisation. Several MLAs and MPs have also distanced themselves from the party in recent weeks.

Her address comes ahead of the TMC's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, a key political event in West Bengal that will this year witness rival factions of the party holding separate programmes in Kolkata.