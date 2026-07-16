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English NewsCitiesMumbai Local Train Horror: Passenger Slashed With Sickle Over Seat, Hunt On For Three Accused

Mumbai Local Train Horror: Passenger Slashed With Sickle Over Seat, Hunt On For Three Accused

The assault took place on an Ambarnath-bound local train, with the attackers fleeing at Thakurli railway station.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai local train passenger attacked over seat dispute.
  • Attackers fled after incident near Thakurli station.
  • Police searching for attackers; investigation into incident ongoing.
  • Incident follows recent fatal stabbing on local train.

A passenger was allegedly attacked with a sickle inside a Mumbai suburban local train after an argument over a seat in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on an Ambarnath-bound local train that had originated from Mumbai. The injured commuter was admitted to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between passengers over a seat inside the general coach during the journey. The confrontation later turned violent as the train approached Thakurli railway station.

Attack Unfolded as Train Reached Thakurli Station

Police said that when the train reached Thakurli station, three men allegedly attacked one of the passengers with a sickle before getting off the train and fleeing the scene.

Railway Police shifted the injured passenger to Kalyan station before he was taken to Rukminibai Hospital for medical treatment. His condition has not been disclosed.

ALSO READ | Renowned Latur Cardiologist Mehul Rathod Dies By Suicide, Police Launch Investigation

Search Underway to Trace Accused

The accused remain absconding, and the Railway Police have launched a search operation to trace them. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and gathering evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Attack Comes Days After Fatal Stabbing on Mumbai Local

The incident comes just days after a passenger was killed following a dispute inside a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train.

According to officials, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed during an argument inside a first-class compartment on Tuesday night. The altercation reportedly began near Andheri station at around 10:42 p.m. after one passenger wanted the train doors to remain open while another objected because of the rain.

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen with a sharp weapon before jumping off the train at Borivali station and escaping. Lohar was rushed to a nearby medical facility with the assistance of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel before being shifted to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Doctor Found Dead Inside Apartment, 8-Year-Old Son Injured; Wife Under Questioning

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened inside the Mumbai local train recently?

A passenger was allegedly attacked with a sickle inside an Ambarnath-bound local train early Thursday morning. The incident followed an argument over a seat in the general coach.

When and where did the sickle attack occur?

The incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday on an Ambarnath-bound local train that originated from Mumbai. It happened as the train approached Thakurli railway station.

What was the cause of the attack on the passenger?

The attack reportedly stemmed from an argument between passengers over a seat inside the general coach. The confrontation escalated and turned violent as the train neared Thakurli station.

Have the attackers been apprehended yet?

No, the three men who allegedly attacked the passenger fled the scene at Thakurli station and remain absconding. Railway Police have launched a search operation to trace them.

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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