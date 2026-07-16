Mumbai Local Train Horror: Passenger Slashed With Sickle Over Seat, Hunt On For Three Accused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai local train passenger attacked over seat dispute.

Attackers fled after incident near Thakurli station.

Police searching for attackers; investigation into incident ongoing.

Incident follows recent fatal stabbing on local train.

A passenger was allegedly attacked with a sickle inside a Mumbai suburban local train after an argument over a seat in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on an Ambarnath-bound local train that had originated from Mumbai. The injured commuter was admitted to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between passengers over a seat inside the general coach during the journey. The confrontation later turned violent as the train approached Thakurli railway station.

Attack Unfolded as Train Reached Thakurli Station

Police said that when the train reached Thakurli station, three men allegedly attacked one of the passengers with a sickle before getting off the train and fleeing the scene.

Railway Police shifted the injured passenger to Kalyan station before he was taken to Rukminibai Hospital for medical treatment. His condition has not been disclosed.

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Search Underway to Trace Accused

The accused remain absconding, and the Railway Police have launched a search operation to trace them. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and gathering evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Attack Comes Days After Fatal Stabbing on Mumbai Local

The incident comes just days after a passenger was killed following a dispute inside a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train.

According to officials, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed during an argument inside a first-class compartment on Tuesday night. The altercation reportedly began near Andheri station at around 10:42 p.m. after one passenger wanted the train doors to remain open while another objected because of the rain.

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen with a sharp weapon before jumping off the train at Borivali station and escaping. Lohar was rushed to a nearby medical facility with the assistance of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel before being shifted to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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