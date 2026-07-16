US Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Iranian Oil Tanker, Airport; Tehran Attacks Kuwait, Jordan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US launched strikes on Iranian assets near Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump warned Iran; further military action remains option.

Iran retaliated against US bases in Kuwait, Jordan.

Regional tensions soared with reported missile and drone attacks.

US Iran War: The conflict between the United States and Iran intensified sharply on Wednesday after Washington confirmed a fresh round of military strikes targeting Iranian assets linked to the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, saying it had "better behave" as both sides exchanged attacks despite an earlier framework aimed at winding down hostilities.

US Targets Iranian Military Sites Near Strait Of Hormuz

The US military said it struck Iranian military assets allegedly being used to threaten commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also confirmed engaging a vessel that it said attempted to breach the naval blockade reimposed on Iranian ports. The strikes followed Iran's claim that it had targeted American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, questioned the value of continuing the ceasefire arrangement.

Tehran saw "no reason" to honour the agreement if it was not receiving any benefits, he told state media.

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Trump Says Iran 'Better Behave' Or Face More Action

Speaking to reporters, Trump declined to set a formal deadline for Iran to resume negotiations but warned that further military action remained an option. Trump said, "I ‌don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty ⁠much know, they know the story... they better behave."

Later, while addressing a defence summit, Trump suggested Iran was eager to negotiate after the recent strikes.

A day earlier, the US President had warned that bridges and power infrastructure inside Iran could be targeted if Tehran failed to return to the negotiating table.

Fresh Strikes, Gulf Retaliation Deepen Regional Crisis

According to the Pentagon, the second wave of American strikes targeted military facilities in Bandar Abbas and Greater Tunb Island, including coastal defence systems and cruise missile launch and storage sites.

US Central Command said the 90-minute operation was aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik, Chabahar, Konarak, Rask and Khondab, while residents also reported blasts in Khorramabad. Air defence systems were activated over Tehran and nearby Pakdasht, and officials said part of Semnan Airport was struck without affecting residential areas.

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Iran's Retaliatory Attacks

Iran's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later announced retaliatory attacks on US military positions in Kuwait and Jordan and claimed to have downed an MQ-9 drone over Andimeshk.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan also reported incoming missiles and drones. Kuwaiti authorities said they intercepted four cruise missiles and 21 drones launched from Iran, while Bahrain repeatedly sounded air raid sirens as regional tensions escalated.