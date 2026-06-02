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HomeNewsIndiaAssess shopkeepers' losses, provide compensation: UP CM to officials on Saharanpur flash flood

Assess shopkeepers' losses, provide compensation: UP CM to officials on Saharanpur flash flood

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 1 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to assess losses suffered by shopkeepers in the recent flash flood at the Shakambhari Devi 'khol' (river basin) and provide compensation in accordance with government norm.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:52 AM (IST)

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 1 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to assess losses suffered by shopkeepers in the recent flash flood at the Shakambhari Devi 'khol' (river basin) and provide compensation in accordance with government norms.

During his visit here, Adityanath offered prayers at Baba Bhura Dev and Shakambhari Devi temples before reviewing the incident caused by a sudden surge of water in the 'khol' area, according to an official statement.

At a review meeting, the chief minister sought details of the loss of life and property caused by the incident. District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan informed him that financial assistance had already been provided to the families of those who died in the incident, the statement said.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for devotees visiting the temple so that no one is deprived of darshan. He also reviewed the progress of the elevated road project in the area and asked officials to deploy additional labourers to complete the work by 'Sharadiya Navratri', or by December at the latest.

The chief minister instructed authorities to make alternative arrangements for public movement until the bridge project is completed and to undertake channelisation of the 'khol'.

He also ordered the development of a parking facility near the Baba Bhura Dev temple and asked officials to place boulders on both sides of the 'khol' to improve public safety during water accumulation.

Emphasising disaster preparedness, Adityanath said timely alerts should be issued during emergencies. Even though natural disasters cannot be fully controlled, losses can be minimised through the effective use of technology, he said. PTI KIS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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