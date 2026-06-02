Punjab drug supplier among 3 arrested in Shimla with 196 gms heroin, 47 gms meth

Shimla, Jun 1 (PTI): A key interstate drug supplier, along with two accomplices, was arrested in connection with the seizure of 196 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin), 47 grams of ice (crystal meth), and Rs 60,400 in cash from Punjab and Shimla, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Samar Singh, alias Tiger (32), the main drug supplier from Ferozepur who is currently residing in Kharar, Punjab; Avantika Negi (19) from Dhalli, Shimla; and Pradyuman (20) from Taknawal village in the Theog subdivision of Shimla district.

During a press conference, Shimla's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Dhiman stated that the arrests were made on May 29, following intelligence reports indicating the presence of drug peddlers in the Dhalli area.

"Acting swiftly, a police team raided a house in Dhalli where Avantika and Pradyuman were found in possession of approximately 65 grams of chitta and 20 grams of crystal meth. They were arrested, and the contraband was confiscated. A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and an investigation was launched," he said.

The ASP added that during the investigation, police learned that Samar had supplied the drugs to the two individuals.

"A police team was dispatched to Punjab, where Samar was arrested with 131 grams of chitta, 27 grams of crystal meth, and Rs 60,400 in cash. He has since been brought to Shimla, and further investigations are ongoing," he said. PTI COR MPL MPL

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