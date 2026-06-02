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HomeNewsIndiaGurugram: Family suspects abduction as salesman goes missing; alleges calls from his number

Gurugram: Family suspects abduction as salesman goes missing; alleges calls from his number

Gurugram, Jun 1 (PTI): A salesman at a shoe store here went missing under suspicious circumstances, with his family suspecting the man was kidnapped, police said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Jun 1 (PTI): A salesman at a shoe store here went missing under suspicious circumstances, with his family suspecting the man was kidnapped, police said on Monday.

They alleged receiving several phone calls from his mobile number in which an unknown caller initially claimed the man had met an accident on MG Road in Gurugram, and later said he had been admitted in a Hyderabad hospital.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at the Sector 14 police station, officials said, adding that investigators are examining call records and mobile tower location to trace the missing person.

According to the complaint filed by one Pratap Kumar Jana, a resident of Odisha's Bhadrak district, his younger brother Krishna Chandra Jana had been working as a salesman at the Woodland showroom in Sector 14 for the past three years and lived in a rented house in the same area.

"On May 30, at 9:30 pm Krishna left the showroom after finishing his duty. After that, his mobile phone went off," the complainant said.

"At 9:30 am on May 31, a call came to our home from Krishna's mobile. An unknown person on the other end informed us that he (Krishna) had been in an accident on MG Road. Upon receiving the information, the family enquired at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and the civil hospital in Sector 10, but Krishna was not found admitted there," the complaint read.

Later, around 2:00 pm on the same night, someone called again to inform the family that Krishna had been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

When the family contacted the hospital, Krishna's name was not found in the records. After this they approached police, the missing salesman's brother reported.

An FIR has been registered in this connection and police have initiated the process of tracing Krishna's mobile location and examining his call details. Nearby CCTV footage is also being examined to determine the direction he went after leaving the showroom," Sector 14 Station House Officer Chandrabhan said. PTI COR ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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