UP Police launches expanded cyber fraud response centre to protect victims' funds

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday launched an upgraded standalone centre for the 1930 cybercrime helpline and a fully operational Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) here to enable quicker action against online financial fraud.

The facilities were inaugurated at the Kalli Paschim Police Lines by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna in the presence of DG Cyber Crime B K Singh and RBI Regional Director Pankaj Kumar, according to an official statement.

Addressing the event, Krishna said immediate reporting was crucial in cyber fraud cases as even a few minutes could make a difference in preventing financial losses.

"Not just the golden hour, but the golden minutes are important. Victims should immediately call the 1930 helpline so that money can be frozen in time and the losses minimised," he said.

According to officials, the expanded facility includes an additional 30-seat cyber call centre and a strengthened CFMC, which will improve coordination with banks for faster freezing of fraudulent transactions and protection of victims' money.

The DGP said the upgraded system, developed in coordination with the RBI and banking institutions, would strengthen the state's efforts to curb cyber financial crimes and safeguard citizens from online fraud.

Soon after assuming office in July 2025, Krishna had inaugurated a 30-seater cyber helpline call centre in Lucknow, in addition to the existing 20-seat facility.

"This has more than doubled our capacity. Earlier, we could handle around 4,000 calls per day, now we can receive around 9,000 calls daily," the DGP had told PTI about capacity development in the state in an interview in February. PTI KIS DIV

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