Siddaramaiah Becomes India’s Oldest CM, Karnataka Leadership Buzz Grows Louder

The position of Siddaramaiah at the helm of Karnataka politics has once again come under sharp focus, with growing discussion within the Indian National Congress over the future leadership of the state government. At 77, Siddaramaiah has now become the oldest serving chief minister in India following the exit of Pinarayi Vijayan after the Left Democratic Front lost power in Kerala. The development marks another milestone in the veteran Congress leader’s long political career, which has already seen him become Karnataka’s longest-serving chief minister, overtaking former CM D. Devaraj Urs.

The latest distinction has renewed conversations about leadership transition, succession planning and generational change within the Congress, especially as the Karnataka government moves deeper into its second half of the term.

Siddaramaiah’s Grip On Karnataka Politics Remains Strong

Political observers note that Siddaramaiah’s continued dominance reflects his enduring support base in Karnataka despite increasing speculation over possible changes at the top.

Born in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah is now serving his second tenure as chief minister after previously completing a full five-year term beginning in 2013.

His stature within state politics is often contrasted with other senior chief ministers across the country, including N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is 75, along with Lalduhoma, Neiphiu Rio and N. Rangaswamy, all aged 74.

At the other end of the age spectrum is Pema Khandu, who at 46 remains the country’s youngest serving chief minister.

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Power-Sharing Speculation Refuses To Fade

Questions surrounding Siddaramaiah’s political future have intensified since the Congress government crossed the halfway point of its five-year tenure on November 20, 2025.

Much of the speculation centres around reports of a possible “power-sharing” understanding reached in 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar at the time the government was formed.

Shivakumar’s recent visits to Delhi have further fuelled rumours of lobbying within the party for a leadership transition. Though the Karnataka Congress chief has repeatedly maintained that he will respect the decision of the party high command, his supporters have openly demanded that he be elevated to the chief minister’s post.

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Congress High Command Expected To Step In

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has publicly distanced himself from the speculation, stating that any decision regarding leadership rests entirely with the Congress leadership in Delhi.

The chief minister recently remarked that he would travel to Delhi only if summoned or if Rahul Gandhi grants him an appointment. With the results of five state Assembly elections now out, party insiders believe the Congress high command may soon shift its focus back to Karnataka, where the unresolved leadership debate continues to dominate political discussions.

Whether Siddaramaiah retains the post for the remainder of the term or a transition eventually takes place could significantly shape the Congress’ strategy ahead of future electoral battles in the state.