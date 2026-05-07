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HomeNewsIndiaSiddaramaiah Becomes India’s Oldest CM, Karnataka Leadership Buzz Grows Louder

Siddaramaiah Becomes India’s Oldest CM, Karnataka Leadership Buzz Grows Louder

Siddaramaiah is now India’s oldest serving CM, even as speculation intensifies over a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 May 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

The position of Siddaramaiah at the helm of Karnataka politics has once again come under sharp focus, with growing discussion within the Indian National Congress over the future leadership of the state government. At 77, Siddaramaiah has now become the oldest serving chief minister in India following the exit of Pinarayi Vijayan after the Left Democratic Front lost power in Kerala. The development marks another milestone in the veteran Congress leader’s long political career, which has already seen him become Karnataka’s longest-serving chief minister, overtaking former CM D. Devaraj Urs.

The latest distinction has renewed conversations about leadership transition, succession planning and generational change within the Congress, especially as the Karnataka government moves deeper into its second half of the term.

Siddaramaiah’s Grip On Karnataka Politics Remains Strong

Political observers note that Siddaramaiah’s continued dominance reflects his enduring support base in Karnataka despite increasing speculation over possible changes at the top.

Born in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah is now serving his second tenure as chief minister after previously completing a full five-year term beginning in 2013.

His stature within state politics is often contrasted with other senior chief ministers across the country, including N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is 75, along with Lalduhoma, Neiphiu Rio and N. Rangaswamy, all aged 74.

At the other end of the age spectrum is Pema Khandu, who at 46 remains the country’s youngest serving chief minister.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support: 'Come With 118 Signs'

Power-Sharing Speculation Refuses To Fade

Questions surrounding Siddaramaiah’s political future have intensified since the Congress government crossed the halfway point of its five-year tenure on November 20, 2025.

Much of the speculation centres around reports of a possible “power-sharing” understanding reached in 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar at the time the government was formed.

Shivakumar’s recent visits to Delhi have further fuelled rumours of lobbying within the party for a leadership transition. Though the Karnataka Congress chief has repeatedly maintained that he will respect the decision of the party high command, his supporters have openly demanded that he be elevated to the chief minister’s post.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay Meets Governor Again, Renews Claim, Offers Floor Test To Prove Majority

Congress High Command Expected To Step In

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has publicly distanced himself from the speculation, stating that any decision regarding leadership rests entirely with the Congress leadership in Delhi.

The chief minister recently remarked that he would travel to Delhi only if summoned or if Rahul Gandhi grants him an appointment. With the results of five state Assembly elections now out, party insiders believe the Congress high command may soon shift its focus back to Karnataka, where the unresolved leadership debate continues to dominate political discussions.

Whether Siddaramaiah retains the post for the remainder of the term or a transition eventually takes place could significantly shape the Congress’ strategy ahead of future electoral battles in the state.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddaramaiah Karnataka CONGRESS Karnataka CM Change
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