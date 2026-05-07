Vijay Meets Governor Again, Renews Claim, Offers Floor Test To Prove Majority

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay met Governor seeking support to form government.

Governor seeks proof of majority support for TVK.

TVK holds legislature party meeting amid deadlock.

Political suspense continues over Tamil Nadu government.

Vijay Ready To Prove Majority: Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay met R. V. Arlekar on Thursday morning in a fresh effort to convince Raj Bhavan that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has the necessary support to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting comes amid continuing uncertainty over government formation after the Assembly election delivered a fractured mandate, leaving TVK as the single largest party but short of a majority in the 234-member House.

According to sources, Vijay assured the Governor that he was ready to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly if invited to form the government. Sources also indicated that the party is exploring legal options in case the Governor refuses to consider the renewed claim.

Governor Yet To Be Convinced

Vijay’s first attempt to stake claim on Wednesday did not succeed after the Governor reportedly expressed reservations about the coalition’s numerical strength.

The TVK chief had earlier been expected to take oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday afternoon, but the swearing-in plans were put on hold as questions over majority support remained unresolved.

The Governor is understood to have insisted that Vijay provide evidence of support from at least 118 MLAs, the number required for a simple majority in the Assembly, before any invitation to form the government can be issued.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Not Satisfied With TVK’s Numbers: What Are Vijay’s Options?

TVK Calls Key Legislature Party Meeting

Amid the political deadlock, TVK convened a crucial meeting of its MLAs-designate on Thursday. The meeting is expected to focus on government formation strategy and the formal election of the legislature party leader.

TVK secured 108 seats in the April 23 Assembly election, emerging ahead of all rival parties but falling 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

Vijay himself now faces an additional political decision after winning from two constituencies in the election. Under electoral rules, he will have to vacate one of the seats.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: AIADMK Moves Section Of MLAs To Puducherry Resort Amid Numbers Game

Numbers Game Continues In Tamil Nadu

The Indian National Congress, which won five seats, has already extended support to TVK. However, the alliance still remains below the required majority figure.

Sources claim that Vijay currently has the backing of around 112 legislators, but the Governor has sought formal proof that the coalition can cross the 118-seat threshold.

The evolving political developments have intensified suspense over who will eventually form the next government in Tamil Nadu, with parties continuing behind-the-scenes negotiations even as both TVK and rival camps attempt to consolidate support.