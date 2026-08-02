Gurugram: Man found hanging after wife sought divorce

Gurugram, Aug 1 (PTI): An associate operator at a multinational company was allegedly found hanging at his Surat Nagar house after his wife sought a divorce, police said on Saturday.

It is also reported that his seven-year-old son recorded a video on his mobile phone while watching his father hanging, while his wife screamed for someone to take him down, they added.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjeev Yadav, 36, who worked as an associate operator at the Denso company. He was a native of Amritsar and lived with family in Gurugram's Surat Nagar area.

Sanjeev's sister, Kiran, alleges that there had been a dispute between her brother and his wife. His wife had sought a divorce; otherwise, her brother could not have hanged himself. Acting on the family's complaint, the police detained the wife and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the body of Sanjeev Yadav was found hanging on Thursday. At the time, only his wife, Manpreet Kaur, and their seven-year-old son were at home. Manpreet immediately called her own family and Sanjeev's parents to inform them of the suicide.

Sanjeev's father Ramsevak Yadav said that a dispute had been ongoing between Sanjeev and his wife Manpreet Kaur for some time. He suspects his daughter-in-law of conspiring with accomplices to murder his son, he added.

Kiran insists that the circumstances surrounding her brother's death must be investigated, as he did not commit suicide. She finds the video showing him hanging from the fan suspicious, noting that her brother weighed over 100 kg. Her brother's wife wanted a divorce from him, she added.

According to the police, Sanjeev and Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Ambala, had a love marriage on April 29, 2018. They had met about eight years earlier while working at the company 'Denso' in Gurugram and later got married. Sanjeev had been living in Gurugram since the wedding. Manpreet gave birth to a son in 2019 and quit her job shortly thereafter.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are investigating from every angle. The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited, which will reveal the exact cause of death and action will be taken as per the law", said sub-inspector Mahender Singh, the investigating officer. PTI COR SHS SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)