Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Governor insists Vijay must prove majority support first.

Vijay's party needs 118 MLAs for government formation.

Oath ceremony halted amid ongoing political uncertainty.

Negotiations intensify with smaller parties as kingmakers.

Tamil Nadu’s political uncertainty deepened on Thursday after RV Arlekar once again declined to immediately invite C. Joseph Vijay to form the government, insisting that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam first demonstrate majority support. The Governor and Vijay met for the second time in less than 24 hours at Lok Bhavan, a day after the actor-politician’s first attempt to stake claim to power was turned down.

According to sources, the Governor reiterated his stand that TVK must submit proof of backing from at least 118 MLAs before being considered for government formation in the 234-member Assembly.

“Come back with 118 signatures,” was the message conveyed to Vijay, underlining Raj Bhavan’s reluctance to proceed without clear evidence of majority support.

"TVK Chief Vijay can take the oath only after the numbers are proven. Tamil Nadu Governor wants a stable government in the state. As soon as the numbers are proven, Vijay can take the oath," Sources of ANI said.

Oath Ceremony Put On Hold

The latest setback comes after Vijay was originally expected to take oath as Chief Minister at 11 a.m. on May 7, 2025. However, the ceremony was halted amid uncertainty surrounding the numbers required to secure a majority in the House.

Vijay’s repeated visits to Lok Bhavan have drawn intense political attention following TVK’s impressive performance in the April 23 Assembly election, where the party emerged as the single largest force.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Vijay reportedly submitted a letter of support from the Indian National Congress in an effort to strengthen his claim. Despite this, the Governor has so far withheld a final decision.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay Meets Governor Again, Renews Claim, Offers Floor Test To Prove Majority

TVK Still Short Of Majority Mark

TVK secured 108 seats in the Assembly polls. However, Vijay’s victory from two constituencies means the party’s effective tally will reduce by one once he vacates a seat. The Congress, which had contested the election as part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, later shifted support to TVK after the results.

With the Congress adding its five MLAs to Vijay’s camp, the alliance strength currently stands at 112, still six short of the 118 needed for a simple majority.

Political Negotiations Intensify

The deadlock has triggered intense behind-the-scenes negotiations, with smaller parties and independents now attracting significant attention as potential kingmakers.

The developments have also revived memories of previous coalition-era political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, with both ruling aspirants and opposition camps actively working to consolidate support.

'Respect TN People's Mandate': Congress Reacts

Taking to X, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, "Tamil Nadu people’s mandate is loud and clear. Respect it. Do not attempt to undermine or negate the democratic voice of Tamil Nadu."

TN Congress chief Selvaperunthagai K stated that, just as in the past, the Union BJP government was conducting politics in Tamil Nadu by deploying Governors against the government elected by the people and was currently creating obstacles. He mentioned that delaying the Governor’s summons to the Tamil Nadu Victory Alliance, which had won in more constituencies, without inviting them to form the government, was against the Constitution. He further remarked that the Governor’s action appeared to be driven by ulterior motives.