The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday. Pilgrims were allowed to visit the holy cave via the Baltal route.
Explorer
Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route After Weather Improves
Officials said, "The yatra has resumed from the Baltal route, and pilgrims were allowed to visit the holy cave this morning."
- Amarnath Yatra resumed via Baltal route after weather improved.
- Pahalgam route remains closed; Jammu-Srinagar Highway affects pilgrims.
- Over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited shrine since yatra began.
Before You Go
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Frequently Asked Questions
When did the Amarnath Yatra resume?
Why was the Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended?
The yatra was suspended on Friday due to continuous rainfall, which led to adverse weather conditions and minor damage to the route.
Is the Pahalgam route open for the pilgrimage?
No, the pilgrimage through the Pahalgam route continues to remain suspended. Essential repair work is still underway on this route.
How many pilgrims have visited the Amarnath shrine so far?
Nearly 4,50,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine since the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 3.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route After Weather Improves
India
'Modi Ji Should Apologise To Them': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Apology Video
India
'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row
India
'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion