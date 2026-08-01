Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route After Weather Improves

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed through the Baltal route on Saturday after it was temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions and essential repair work.

Officials said, "The yatra has resumed from the Baltal route, and pilgrims were allowed to visit the holy cave this morning."

Pilgrimage Resumes After Repair Work

Officials said the pilgrimage resumed after weather conditions improved and repair work on the route was completed.

The yatra had been suspended on Friday following continuous rainfall, which led to adverse weather conditions and caused minor damage to the route.

Pahalgam Route Remains Closed

The pilgrimage through the Pahalgam route continues to remain suspended as essential repair work is still underway.

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Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure Affects Pilgrims

No pilgrims were allowed to proceed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslides at several locations.

Around 4.5 Lakh Devotees Have Visited Shrine

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 3.

So far, nearly 4,50,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice Shivling.