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English NewsNewsIndiaAmarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route After Weather Improves

Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route After Weather Improves

Officials said, "The yatra has resumed from the Baltal route, and pilgrims were allowed to visit the holy cave this morning."

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amarnath Yatra resumed via Baltal route after weather improved.
  • Pahalgam route remains closed; Jammu-Srinagar Highway affects pilgrims.
  • Over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited shrine since yatra began.

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed through the Baltal route on Saturday after it was temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions and essential repair work.

Officials said, "The yatra has resumed from the Baltal route, and pilgrims were allowed to visit the holy cave this morning."

Pilgrimage Resumes After Repair Work

Officials said the pilgrimage resumed after weather conditions improved and repair work on the route was completed.

The yatra had been suspended on Friday following continuous rainfall, which led to adverse weather conditions and caused minor damage to the route.

Pahalgam Route Remains Closed

The pilgrimage through the Pahalgam route continues to remain suspended as essential repair work is still underway.

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Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure Affects Pilgrims

No pilgrims were allowed to proceed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslides at several locations.

Around 4.5 Lakh Devotees Have Visited Shrine

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 3.

So far, nearly 4,50,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice Shivling.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Amarnath Yatra resume?

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday. Pilgrims were allowed to visit the holy cave via the Baltal route.

Why was the Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended?

The yatra was suspended on Friday due to continuous rainfall, which led to adverse weather conditions and minor damage to the route.

Is the Pahalgam route open for the pilgrimage?

No, the pilgrimage through the Pahalgam route continues to remain suspended. Essential repair work is still underway on this route.

How many pilgrims have visited the Amarnath shrine so far?

Nearly 4,50,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine since the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 3.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amarnath Yatra Baltal Route Pahalgam Route Amarnath Yatra Resumes Weather Improves
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