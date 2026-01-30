North India is expected to face multiple weather disturbances, including light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the Western Himalayas, and rainfall over northwest and central India due to two successive western disturbances.
IMD Weather Forecast: Department Issues Rain Alert In Northwest, Central India
IMD issues rain alert in northwest and central India due to western disturbance. The IMD also cautioned that dense fog is likely during morning hours in isolated pockets.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned of multiple weather disturbances affecting North India in the coming week. Two western disturbances in quick succession are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayas, along with rainfall over northwest and central India from January 31 to February 3.
Disturbance To Forecast Northwestern India
A third western disturbance is forecast to affect northwestern India between February 5 and 7, bringing additional rainfall to the region. The IMD also cautioned that dense fog is likely during morning hours in isolated pockets across northwest and adjoining central India until February 1. Areas expected to be affected include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and eastern Rajasthan. Authorities have urged residents and travelers to exercise caution, particularly in fog-prone regions and hilly terrains experiencing snowfall.
Dense Fog Alert Issued For North Bengal, IMD Warns Of Low Visibility
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur, starting Friday, January 30. Visibility in these areas could drop to 50–199 metres, potentially affecting airports, highways, and railway operations. Earlier, West Bengal was expected to experience mostly dry conditions, though light rain or snow was forecast in parts of Darjeeling, with Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar also seeing isolated showers. South Bengal districts are likely to remain dry.
The IMD has also predicted shallow to moderate fog across northern districts during morning hours, reducing visibility to 200–999 metres. Travelers have been advised to exercise caution on roads and at transport hubs.
