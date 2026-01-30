Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIMD Weather Forecast: Department Issues Rain Alert In Northwest, Central India

IMD Weather Forecast: Department Issues Rain Alert In Northwest, Central India

IMD issues rain alert in northwest and central India due to western disturbance. The IMD also cautioned that dense fog is likely during morning hours in isolated pockets.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned of multiple weather disturbances affecting North India in the coming week. Two western disturbances in quick succession are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayas, along with rainfall over northwest and central India from January 31 to February 3.

Disturbance To Forecast Northwestern India

A third western disturbance is forecast to affect northwestern India between February 5 and 7, bringing additional rainfall to the region. The IMD also cautioned that dense fog is likely during morning hours in isolated pockets across northwest and adjoining central India until February 1. Areas expected to be affected include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and eastern Rajasthan. Authorities have urged residents and travelers to exercise caution, particularly in fog-prone regions and hilly terrains experiencing snowfall.

Dense Fog Alert Issued For North Bengal, IMD Warns Of Low Visibility

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur, starting Friday, January 30. Visibility in these areas could drop to 50–199 metres, potentially affecting airports, highways, and railway operations. Earlier, West Bengal was expected to experience mostly dry conditions, though light rain or snow was forecast in parts of Darjeeling, with Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar also seeing isolated showers. South Bengal districts are likely to remain dry.

The IMD has also predicted shallow to moderate fog across northern districts during morning hours, reducing visibility to 200–999 metres. Travelers have been advised to exercise caution on roads and at transport hubs.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What weather events is North India expected to experience next week?

North India is expected to face multiple weather disturbances, including light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the Western Himalayas, and rainfall over northwest and central India due to two successive western disturbances.

When will the next western disturbance affect northwestern India?

A third western disturbance is forecast to affect northwestern India between February 5 and 7, bringing additional rainfall to the region.

Which areas are likely to experience dense fog and low visibility?

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets across northwest and adjoining central India until February 1, and also in several North Bengal districts. Visibility may drop significantly in these areas.

What are the expected rainfall and snowfall conditions in the Western Himalayas?

The Western Himalayas are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall from January 31 to February 3 due to western disturbances.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Department IMD Weather Forecast IMD Rain Alert INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
News
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
India
No Toilets, No Recognition: Supreme Court Lays Down School Hygiene Mandate
No Toilets, No Recognition: Supreme Court Lays Down School Hygiene Mandate
World
Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget