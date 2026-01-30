Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Delcy Rodríguez, the Acting President of Venezuela.
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
PM Modi spoke with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, agreeing to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation ties ahead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he held a conversation with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, during which both leaders agreed to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across sectors. He noted that India and Venezuela share a common vision to take their partnership to new heights in the coming years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead" pic.twitter.com/9SkDIrWXBF— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2026
Related Video
Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak with?
What was the main outcome of the conversation between PM Modi and Acting President Rodríguez?
Both leaders agreed to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
What is Delcy Rodríguez's role in Venezuela?
Delcy Rodríguez is the Acting President of Venezuela and has held various top government roles for over a decade.
What is the shared vision for India-Venezuela relations?
Both leaders share a common vision to take their partnership to new heights in the coming years.