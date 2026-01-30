Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties

PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties

PM Modi spoke with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, agreeing to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation ties ahead.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he held a conversation with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, during which both leaders agreed to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across sectors. He noted that India and Venezuela share a common vision to take their partnership to new heights in the coming years.

Delcy Rodríguez is a Venezuelan lawyer and long-time politician who has served in top government roles for more than a decade, including vice-president since 2018 and various ministerial posts in communication, foreign affairs, finance and oil before being sworn in as acting president in January 2026 following Nicolás Maduro’s removal. She is a close ally of the late Hugo Chávez’s Chavista movement and wields significant influence in Venezuela’s political and economic landscape. Rodríguez’s leadership is seen as pivotal during Venezuela’s turbulent transition and efforts to manage relations at home and abroad.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak with?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Delcy Rodríguez, the Acting President of Venezuela.

What was the main outcome of the conversation between PM Modi and Acting President Rodríguez?

Both leaders agreed to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

What is Delcy Rodríguez's role in Venezuela?

Delcy Rodríguez is the Acting President of Venezuela and has held various top government roles for over a decade.

What is the shared vision for India-Venezuela relations?

Both leaders share a common vision to take their partnership to new heights in the coming years.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela PM Modi President Delcy Rodríguez
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
News
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
Sports
Australian Open: Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner In Historic Five-Set Thriller, First In 2 Years
Australian Open: Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner In Historic Five-Set Thriller, First In 2 Years
India
No Toilets, No Recognition: Supreme Court Lays Down School Hygiene Mandate
No Toilets, No Recognition: Supreme Court Lays Down School Hygiene Mandate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget