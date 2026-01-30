Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldABP Exclusive | 'India Can Persuade Israel, Trump Can Deliver Peace': Palestinian FM's Exclusive Interview To ABP Live

ABP Exclusive | 'India Can Persuade Israel, Trump Can Deliver Peace': Palestinian FM's Exclusive Interview To ABP Live

Netanyahu remains Prime Minister, noting that he has repeatedly spoken about continuing the occupation of Palestinian territories. Dr Shaheen is in India to attend a meeting with Arab ministers.

By : Avinash Rai | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Warsen Aghabekian Shaheen, who is on a visit to India, said she hopes Palestine will soon be freed from Israeli occupation and that peace will return along with the reconstruction of Gaza. In an exclusive interview with ABP News, Dr Shaheen said she has limited expectations from Israel as long as Benjamin Netanyahu remains Prime Minister, noting that he has repeatedly spoken about continuing the occupation of Palestinian territories. On US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal, she said she hopes Trump will be able to use his influence to push Israel towards peace.

Expectations From India

Speaking about Palestine’s expectations from India, Dr Shaheen said India and Palestine share a long-standing relationship dating back to 1947. She noted that India was among the first countries to recognise Palestine and remains a friend to both Palestine and Israel. “Only a friend can speak to another friend and persuade a third friend,” she said, adding that Palestine hopes India will play a constructive role in encouraging dialogue. Dr Shaheen is in India to attend a meeting with Arab ministers. She said the meeting may not produce immediate solutions but will help discuss the future of Gaza and the steps Arab nations can take to support Palestine. She described the engagement as important for building wider international support.

PM Modi’s Israel Visit

The Foreign Minister said her visit to India is significant ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Israel. She stated that India, as a friend of both sides, can offer suggestions and play a meaningful role. Emphasising India’s support for democracy, human rights and international law, she said Palestine expects India to uphold these principles.

Trump, Netanyahu And Peace Talks

On Trump’s peace efforts, Dr Shaheen said Netanyahu has already announced plans to annex the West Bank, making peace more difficult. However, she said Trump has achieved what others could not and has significant influence over Israel, which could be used to bring Israel to the negotiating table. Commenting on the ongoing protests in Iran, Dr Shaheen said Iran is an independent country and its people will decide their future. She added that Palestine remains focused on its own goal of freedom and will continue to raise its voice for peace.

Palestine’s Stand On Hamas

Responding to questions on Hamas, Dr Shaheen said peace agreements must be accepted by all parties, including Israel and Hamas. She said not every Palestinian supports Hamas, though some may feel emotionally connected when peaceful voices go unheard. Drawing a parallel with India’s freedom struggle, she noted that India had followed both non-violent and armed paths during its independence movement. She reiterated that Palestine’s official position has been non-violent since 1988. “If Hamas wants to be part of the Palestinian political framework, it must join the PLO, which stands for peace,” she said, adding, “We support peace, not violence.”

When asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carrying a Palestinian bag, Dr Shaheen said more people should speak up for Palestine’s freedom. She added that India can play a significant role in supporting Palestine’s independence.

 
 

Also read

About the author Avinash Rai

Avinash Rai is currently working as a Producer at ABP News. He holds a diploma in Journalism from IIMC and is a graduate of the University of Allahabad. At present, Avinash is part of the digital wing of ABP News, where he serves as an Original Video Producer. He has a keen interest in politics and regularly writes and produces video content on political issues for ABP News’ digital platforms.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Netanyahu Hamas INDIA TRUMP India Palestine Relations Palestine Foreign Minister
