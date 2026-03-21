General Naravane Says He’s Now Focused On Writing Fiction After Memoir Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Former Indian Army chief, has turned a new page in his career, revealing that he is now fully committed to writing fiction. Speaking at a book-signing event for his novel The Cantonment Conspiracy, he shared insights into his writing journey while addressing reporters in Pune on Friday. The Cantonment Conspiracy is a murder mystery centred on two young army officers who have just graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA). His remarks come weeks after controversy erupted over his unpublished memoir, which became a talking point in Parliament.

Shifts Focus Entirely To Fiction

At the event, General Naravane reflected on his long-standing interest in writing.

"I've always been writing from time to time, not only military reports but also for various academic journals of the army. I had also written a few short stories, one of which was even published in the (magazine) Femina. I am now only into writing fiction," he was quoted as saying in Pune.

The former Army chief’s transition from military service to storytelling marks a notable shift, as he steps away from non-fiction for the time being and focuses on creative writing.

General Naravane’s comments come against the backdrop of a political row involving his unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, which is currently awaiting government clearance. The book became a flashpoint after Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attempted to reference its excerpts in Parliament.

The issue surfaced during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, when Gandhi cited a magazine article containing portions of the memoir. His remarks led to objections from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who argued that quoting from an unpublished and unauthenticated work was inappropriate.

The ex-Army chief has also clarified on X that his memoir remains unpublished, after Rahul Gandhi was seen holding what appeared to be a physical copy within Parliament premises.

Debut Novel & Writing Journey

General Naravane also spoke about his debut novel, The Cantonment Conspiracy, which was released last year.

Reflecting on its reception and his personal experience as a first-time author, he said:

"I'm glad to say that the book is doing relatively well for a first-time author who had no idea how to write. It has been an interesting journey to write this book, and transition from being a soldier to being a storyteller. So I enjoyed writing it, and I'm sure all those who read it will enjoy reading it too."

The novel represents his first major foray into fiction, and he indicated satisfaction with both the process and the response it has received so far.