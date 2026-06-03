Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTrump’s Forced Labour Tariffs Threaten Indian Exports. Can Trade Talks Prevent A Fallout?

Trump’s Forced Labour Tariffs Threaten Indian Exports. Can Trade Talks Prevent A Fallout?

India has said it remains engaged with the United States on proposed tariffs linked to forced labour concerns, even as both sides continue negotiations on an interim trade agreement.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US proposes tariffs on 60 economies, including India.
  • India assures businesses, trade talks continue separately.
  • Tariff proposal excludes certain products, includes textile mechanism.

As the Trump administration moves ahead with a fresh set of proposed tariffs targeting imports from 60 economies, including India, New Delhi has sought to reassure businesses that discussions with Washington remain on track and that negotiations on a broader trade framework are continuing in parallel.

The development comes at a sensitive moment in India-US economic relations, with senior officials from both countries currently engaged in talks aimed at finalising an interim trade arrangement that could pave the way for a wider bilateral trade pact.

Why The US Has Proposed New Tariffs

The latest proposal stems from investigations conducted by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

The investigations examined measures adopted by 60 economies, including India, to prevent the import of goods allegedly linked to forced labour practices.

Following the review, the USTR proposed imposing additional tariffs on imports from the affected economies. However, the measures are not yet final and remain subject to public consultation and review.

The proposal forms part of a broader trade policy push by the Trump administration as it seeks to reshape trade relationships and address what it views as unfair practices affecting American businesses and workers.

Also Read : Who Answers When Economic Targets Are Missed? Surjit Bhalla Raises Tough Questions At ABP India@2047 Conclave

India Says Engagement With Washington Continues

Responding to the development on Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry said India remains actively engaged with the United States on the Section 301 proceedings, reported IANS.

At the same time, discussions are continuing on a separate track focused on strengthening bilateral trade ties.

According to the ministry, India is also working with the US to finalise a framework agreement that was first announced earlier this year as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation.

The framework emerged from the February 7 India-US joint statement, which outlined a roadmap for a reciprocal trade arrangement and broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.

While the tariff proposal has generated fresh uncertainty for exporters, officials stressed that trade discussions between the two countries remain ongoing.

Also Read : Government Debunks Claim Of $12 Billion RBI Gold Sale. Here’s What Data Shows

Not All Products Will Be Affected

One important aspect of the USTR proposal is that it does not apply uniformly across all product categories.

According to the Commerce Ministry, products already covered under Section 232 tariffs, along with certain other categories, have been excluded from the proposed measures.

In addition, Washington has proposed a special mechanism for textile and apparel products that could allow a specified volume of imports from selected economies to enter the US market at lower tariff rates.

The move suggests that negotiations and exemptions could still play a significant role before any final measures are implemented.

Stakeholders Still Have Time To Respond

The proposed tariffs are currently at the consultation stage, giving governments, businesses and industry groups an opportunity to present their views.

Stakeholders can submit requests to participate in public hearings until June 22, 2026, while written comments will be accepted until July 6.

Public hearings are scheduled for July 7, after which the USTR will review the feedback before deciding whether to proceed with the proposed measures.

This means the tariff framework could still undergo changes before a final decision is announced.

Also Read : Trump Targets India, China With 12.5% Tariff Proposal Over Forced Labour Concerns

Trade Negotiations Gather Momentum

The tariff proposal has emerged alongside intensified trade engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

Senior officials from both countries are currently participating in a three-day round of discussions in New Delhi aimed at finalising an interim bilateral trade agreement.

The negotiations are expected to focus on tariff reductions, market access issues and mechanisms to facilitate trade flows between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies.

The discussions build on commitments outlined earlier this year to pursue a mutually beneficial trade arrangement while laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Despite periodic disagreements over tariffs, market access and regulatory barriers, both India and the United States have repeatedly emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor recently said Washington was looking forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that would expand market access, lower barriers and create greater certainty for businesses operating in both countries.

For India, the outcome of the ongoing negotiations could influence export competitiveness in key sectors ranging from textiles and engineering goods to pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

For the United States, the discussions form part of a wider effort to recalibrate trade relationships while securing greater access for American businesses.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new tariffs proposed by the US administration?

The US administration has proposed new tariffs on imports from 60 economies, including India, based on investigations into measures preventing goods linked to forced labor from entering the market.

Are trade discussions between India and the US still ongoing?

Yes, India and the US are continuing discussions on a broader trade framework and are working to finalize an interim trade arrangement. Engagement on the Section 301 proceedings also remains active.

Will all products be affected by the proposed US tariffs?

No, not all products will be affected. Products already covered by Section 232 tariffs and certain other categories are excluded. A special mechanism is also proposed for textiles and apparel.

When can stakeholders provide feedback on the proposed tariffs?

Stakeholders can submit requests to participate in public hearings until June 22, 2026, and written comments are accepted until July 6, 2026. Public hearings are scheduled for July 7, 2026.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jun 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Indian Exports Trump Tariffs US India Trade Deal US India Tariffs US India Trade Talks Forced Labour Tariffs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Trump’s Forced Labour Tariffs Threaten Indian Exports. Can Trade Talks Prevent A Fallout?
Trump’s Forced Labour Tariff Push Targets India, But Trade Talks With US Continue
Business
Are You Making the Most of Your Credit Card Benefits This Travel Season?
Are You Making the Most of Your Credit Card Benefits This Travel Season?
Business
You’re Already Paying For The Flight. Should You Skip The Insurance Add-On?
Buying Travel Insurance At Checkout? You Could Be Paying 5 Times More
Business
Many Indians Get This Wrong: A Nominee May Not Inherit Your Assets
Your Wife Is The Nominee. Your Children Are The Heirs. Who Gets The Money?
Advertisement

Videos

India 2047 Vision: “I Enjoy Challenging Myself” – Manoj Bajpayee on His Acting Philosophy
BREAKING: Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives, PM Announces Compensation
BREAKING: Ghaziabad Khoda Bulldozer Action Begins in Surya Murder Case
Bulldozer Action Begins: Bulldozers deployed in Ghaziabad’s Khorra to remove illegal encroachments
India 2047 Vision: Four inspiring women share journey of breaking barriers in India’s infrastructure sector
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget