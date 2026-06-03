KT Rama Rao Says ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Surge Reflects Youth Anger Against Governments

Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the massive online traction of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party reflected the public disappointment and anger towards the governments in the country.

He recalled warning an audience at an event six months ago that a Gen Z agitation, like the one in Nepal, could occur in India as the performance of the NDA government at the Centre fell short of its narrative.

"But, you see what is happening today. A party called 'Cockroach Janata Party' is formed following the comments made by the CJI Surya Kant said. It has more followers on social media than the BJP. There is despair and anger among youth towards the governments," he said.

Rama Rao, who was speaking at a Meet the Press organised by Press Club Hyderabad on the occasion of |anniversary of Telangana Formation Day (June 2), said whichever party channelises the anger of the youth would win the elections.

The BRS leader also said he would undertake a 'padayatra' next year ahead of the Telangana assembly elections in 2028.

He said decision on when to start the foot march and other details would be taken after holding discussions within the party.

Asked why his father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has not been active since the party lost power in December 2023, Rama Rao said KCR is the party's "trump card" and knows when and how to make his political moves.

"... Our party symbol is car. We know when to change the gear. The party leaders groomed by our president are enough for (Chief Minister) Revanth Reddy. KCR is not needed immediately," he said.

To a query about the 'hybrid' model of delimitation proposed by the CM, the BRS leader alleged that Revanth Reddy is a "hybrid CM of BJP and Congress", indicating a tacit understanding between Reddy and the BJP.

As per the 'hybrid' model suggested by Revanth Reddy, 50 per cent seats would be increased on a pro rata basis and the remaining 50 per cent based on GSDP.

Rama Rao demanded that the current 24 per cent representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha be kept intact as the south India cannot be penalised for effective family planning.

According to him, the Revanth Reddy government is a BJP-Congress "jodi" government as the current dispensation "protected" the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for nine days without arrest.

Sanjay Kumar's son, Bageerath, has been arrested in a POCSO case registered against him.

Though the ED searched Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's residence two years ago, he claimed that no action has been taken so far.

"Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged RR tax in Telangana, why no action was taken?" he asked.

He also referred to PM Modi's witty reply of "join me" (urging collaboration for development between Centre and state) to the Chief Minister during the former's visit to Telangana last month.

Responding to Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's comments that extreme regionalism is dangerous than terrorism, Rama Rao accused PM Modi of "taking away industries that came to Telangana with regionalism".

The BRS working president claimed that some companies, which entered into an agreement with the Telangana government when BRS was in power were taken away to Gujarat.

"Is this economic regionalism in the veil of nationalism correct?" he questioned.

Telangana does not need lessons from Kalyan on nationalism, he added.

Responding to comments from some Telangana Congress leaders and political analysts regarding Pawan Kalyan's proposed meeting in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day (June 2), Rama Rao stated that any Indian citizen can contest elections anywhere in the country.

"However, the person should keep the aspirations and conditions of people in mind where it wants to contest." Rama Rao further alleged that the Congress government has "failed" on all fronts and deceived people by not implementing its election promises. PTI SJR SJR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)