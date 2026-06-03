Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discovery sparks political row over college campus operations.

A startling discovery inside a long-sealed students’ union room at Surendranath College has triggered a major controversy in West Bengal, with investigators recovering termite-damaged cash believed to be worth nearly Rs 1 crore, along with a revolver, liquor bottles and other items that have raised serious questions about activities inside the campus facility. The findings emerged during an inspection at one of Kolkata’s oldest educational institutions, setting off a fierce political confrontation between the state's ruling and opposition camps.

Audit Exercise Leads to Shocking Discovery

The union room had remained locked since 2025 after directions linked to the closure of student union offices across colleges. On Tuesday, college authorities initiated an audit of student union funds following instructions from the newly elected BJP-led state government.

When officials were unable to locate the room's key, workers broke open the lock to gain entry. What followed surprised both college authorities and law enforcement personnel. Inside the room, staff reportedly found two containers packed with bundles of currency notes in denominations of ₹100 and ₹500. A significant portion of the cash had been damaged by termites, indicating that the money may have remained hidden for an extended period, as per reports.

Police officials later noted that several of the recovered ₹500 notes belonged to the post-demonetisation series, prompting questions about when and how the money was stored inside the room.

Revolver, Liquor Bottles and Bedrooms Raise More Questions

The cash was only one part of the discovery. During the inspection, authorities also recovered liquor bottles from the rooftop area and condom packets from inside the premises. Investigators were further surprised to find two semi-furnished air-conditioned bedrooms allegedly set up within the union office space.

Perhaps the most serious recovery was a revolver found wrapped inside a black packet. Police immediately seized the weapon and have begun an investigation to determine its ownership and whether it was used in any criminal activity.

The nature of the items recovered has intensified scrutiny of how the union room was allegedly used while remaining inaccessible to the college administration.



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Political War of Words Intensifies

The discoveries have quickly escalated into a political controversy.

Leaders of the BJP have alleged that individuals linked to the Trinamool Congress exercised significant influence over the student union operations. The opposition has pointed to the alleged involvement of local political figures and demanded a thorough investigation into the source of the recovered cash.

Evening college principal Jafor Ali Akhan acknowledged that there were several irregularities associated with the union room but suggested that college staff had previously been reluctant to intervene.

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh, who visited the campus after videos of the recovery circulated widely, called for an Enforcement Directorate probe into the origin of the money. He alleged that the cash could be connected to an admission-related racket and demanded a detailed financial investigation.

The Trinamool Congress has not yet issued an official statement responding to the allegations.

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Historic Institution Faces Unwanted Spotlight

Known for its rich academic legacy and association with several notable personalities, Surendranath College has long been regarded as one of Kolkata's prominent educational institutions.

The latest controversy has, however, shifted attention away from its academic achievements and toward broader concerns about accountability, campus governance and the functioning of student bodies.