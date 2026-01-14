BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray 'Slams' EC Over PADU Machine, Demands Rule Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Just a day before voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC Election 2026), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, alleging procedural violations and raising concerns over the sudden introduction of a new machine linked to electronic voting.

The controversy erupted after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence on Tuesday. The two leaders later prepared to leave together for Mumbadevi, but before that, they addressed the media and made serious allegations against the Election Commission, triggering fresh political heat on the eve of polling scheduled for January 15.

Campaign Rules Spark Row A Day Before Voting

Raj Thackeray questioned the Election Commission’s decision to allow door-to-door campaigning even after the official campaign period had ended. As per the Election Commission’s own announcement, campaigning for the municipal elections was to conclude at 5.30 pm on January 13. However, candidates were subsequently permitted to continue door-to-door outreach, a move Raj Thackeray said broke long-standing electoral conventions.

“In previous elections, there was a one-day period after the campaign. Until now, there was no campaign on the day before voting. The election tradition has been broken,” he said. Questioning the timing, he added, “Why is this allowed only now?”

He further alleged bias, saying, “The Election Commission is working for whatever the government wants.” Raising concerns over alleged malpractice, Raj Thackeray claimed, “Money is being distributed. The happy thing is that some people are opposing it. The Election Commission is helping it, this is our allegation.”

‘PADU’ Machine Raises Fresh Questions

Raj Thackeray also objected to the introduction of a new device called the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU), which he said was being brought in without adequate transparency. According to him, the machine is intended to serve as a backup if Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) fail, but political parties were not informed in advance.

“The Election Commission has now brought a new machine called PADU,” he said, questioning why no prior briefing was given. “Why was no information given earlier about connecting the new machine to the EVM?” he asked, adding, “What kind of apathy is going on?, What kind of democracy is this?”

He noted that Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Election Commission seeking clarity on the issue.

Civic Body Clarifies, EC Faces Questions

Responding to the concerns, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani said PADU machines would not be used routinely. “PADU machines will not be used anywhere in Mumbai,” he clarified, stating they would be deployed only in exceptional or emergency situations as a backup if EVMs malfunction.

Despite the clarification, Raj Thackeray listed a series of pointed questions directed at the Election Commission, including how campaigning was permitted after the deadline, why established traditions were altered, and why political parties were not informed about the PADU machine in advance. He also asked whether the Commission was acting independently or merely facilitating what the government wanted.

With voting hours away, the allegations have intensified political tension in Mumbai, placing the Election Commission’s decisions under sharp scrutiny ahead of the crucial civic polls.