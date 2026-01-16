With counting of votes underway in Maharashtra and Delhi expected to get a new mayor in April, a comparison between India’s two largest urban bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has once again come into focus.

Both institutions are considered among the country’s most influential civic bodies, but there is a significant gap between their financial strength and the powers vested in their mayors.

BMC Vs MCD: A Wide Gap In Financial Strength

The BMC is regarded as not only India’s but also Asia’s richest civic body. For the financial year 2025–26, the BMC has earmarked a budget of ₹74,427 crore. This figure is not only substantially higher than the MCD’s budget but also exceeds the annual budgets of several Indian states.

In comparison, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has presented a budget of around ₹16,530 crore for 2026–27. Even after the unification of Delhi’s municipal bodies, the MCD’s financial capacity remains far below that of Mumbai. In simple terms, the BMC is nearly four times richer than the MCD.

Does A Bigger Budget Mean A More Powerful Mayor?

Experts say a larger budget does not automatically translate into greater power for the mayor. In both Mumbai and Delhi, the mayor does not exercise executive authority. The role is largely political and ceremonial, while administrative and financial powers rest with the municipal commissioner.

In Mumbai, the municipal commissioner, typically a senior IAS officer appointed by the state government, controls finances, administration, project execution, and staffing.

Similar Power Structure In Delhi

Delhi follows a similar model, with the municipal commissioner being the most powerful authority within the MCD, holding executive, financial, and administrative control. The mayor presides over corporation meetings and represents the city, but the position is further constrained by a one-year tenure and multiple layers of approvals through standing committees.

In both cities, the mayor’s role is focused more on setting the civic agenda, representation, and political leadership rather than direct governance. The mayor chairs house meetings, manages debates, serves as the city’s first citizen, and performs ceremonial duties such as welcoming the President, Prime Minister, and foreign dignitaries.